Gael Monfils went across the court to check on his opponent Tallon Griekspoor after the latter leaned over the side of the court and appeared to be in pain at the 2023 Citi Open.

Both players started strong, going toe-to-toe in their round-of-16 encounter. The score was an even 4-4 when Griekspoor broke at the crucial moment and closed the first set in his favor, 6-4.

Monfils fought back and broke early in the second set. 12th-seed Greikspoor was about to serve at 0-3 when the Frenchman walked over to the other side of the court.

In a clip shared by Tennis TV on Twitter, the Dutch can be seen leaning against the advertising boards, doubling down and grimacing in pain. In a gesture of true sportsman spirit, Gael Monfils went across the court to check on his opponent's well-being.

"World class athlete, world class sportsman. @Gael_Monfils goes straight across the court to check on Tallon Griekspoor. #MubadalaCitiDCOpen," the tweet read.

After exchanging a few words of concern, Monfils picked up and handed Greikspoor his racket before they resumed play.

Monfils continued to dominate and won the second set 6-1. The deciding set had just begun, with Greikspoor leading 1-0, when the match was suspended due to rain.

"It might be one of my last tournaments in the States" - Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils at the 2023 Ultimate Tennis Showdown

Gael Monfils came into his round-of-16 match against Tallon Griekspoor after a straight-set victory over sixth seed Alexander Bublik in the previous round of the Citi Open.

The Frenchman has had an injury-ridden 2023 season. He struggled with a heel injury at the beginning of the year. At the French Open, after a thrilling five-set victory over Sebastian Baez in the opening round, Monfils was forced to withdraw due to a wrist injury.

After staying out of action for almost two months, focusing on his recovery and taking care of his newborn daughter Skai, Monfils returned to the tennis court at the Atlanta Open, where he made a first-round exit.

In his post-match on-court interview after his victory over Bublik, the 36-year-old hinted at his retirement and said:

"I feel Elina will play much longer than me. It might be one of my last tournaments in the States. Maybe next year. We don’t know. But soon. But I may come back to support Elina with the baby. So you’ll see me around."

While the former World No. 6 is waiting for play to resume, hoping to seal his spot in the quarterfinals, his spouse Elina Svitolina will clash with Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open on Friday, August 4.