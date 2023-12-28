WATCH: Iga Swiatek goes surfing with Hubert Hurkacz in Perth; takes lessons in the water sport ahead of United Cup 2024

Iga Swiatek is gearing up for her participation at the 2024 United Cup and in the meantime the Pole is also giving water surfing a try.

Swiatek, who was recently in action at the World Tennis League exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, has now landed in Perth, Australia, for Poland’s group-stage ties at the United Cup (December 29- January 7). The World No. 1 is in the company of World No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz, Daniel Michalski, Katarzyna Kawa, Jan Zielinski and Katarzyna Piter, who are part of the Polish roster.

Ahead of their United Cup ties, Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz enjoyed a day at Perth’s Scarborough beach alongside their squad. They took some lessons in surfing and put their learning to practice in the sea.

While the World No. 1 didn’t necessarily seem adept at the sport, she was captured having the time of her life. She and Hurkacz posed for pictures with the surfboard as well as Poland’s flag.

Thanks to Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz’s high ranking, last year’s semifinalists Poland feature as the top seed at the 2024 event. They are drawn in Group A, alongside 11th seed Spain, led by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Sara Sorribes Tormo, and 17th seed Brazil, led by Beatriz Haddad Maia and Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Spain and Brazil will start their journey against each other on Friday, December 29, while Swiatek and her squad will kick off their 2024 campaign on Saturday, December 30, against Brazil. On January 1, the Poles will face Spain. The tie will determine which of the three teams will make the knockout stages, set to be held in Sydney.

"I'm sure Iga Swiatek is going to win a Slam again" – Alex Corretja on Pole's upcoming 2024 season

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2023 French Open

Retired Spanish tennis player Alex Corretja has high hopes for Iga Swiatek ahead of the upcoming 2024 season. The former World No. 2 believes that the 22-year-old is quick on the uptake and is heading in the right direction.

He thus recently expressed his confidence in the Pole adding to her Grand Slam tally in 2024.

"Swiatek, she's learning so much. I think she's going in the right direction. She's not just thinking about winning in the short term. She's trying to improve different things, in my opinion," Corretja told Eurosport."

"I think she knows now that she needs to be also very aggressive because everybody's trying to dictate, but at the same time she's trying to be very stable. So I think she's going to be great in 2024 and I see her even more mature. I'm sure that she's going to win a Slam again," he added.

Swiatek has dominated women's tennis for the past couple of years. After first rising to the World No. 1 ranking in April 2022, the 22-year-old maintained her position for a staggering 75 consecutive weeks. During this period, she lifted three Grand Slam titles – twice at the French Open (2022, 2023) and once at the US Open (2022). Swiatek also produced a century-best winning streak of 37 wins (in 2022).

However, comparing her two latest seasons, one can argue that Iga Swiatek was considerably more formidable in 2022 than in 2023.

During her 2022 campaign, the Pole featured in nine finals and lifted eight titles, including two Grand Slams and four WTA 1000s. She posted a 67-9 win-loss record that year.

In 2023, Swiatek had a few hiccups. She won six titles (two less than last year), including a Grand Slam, a WTA 1000, and the WTA Finals. The four-time Grand Slam champion registered one extra win but two extra losses (68-11). She also briefly lost her top spot to Aryna Sabalenka but reclaimed it just in time to be crowned the year-end World No. 1 for the second time in a row.