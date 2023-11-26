WATCH: Jannik Sinner joyously hugs Italian Davis Cup team after SF win over Novak Djokovic

Jannik Sinner jubilantly celebrated with his Italian Davis Cup teammates following his thrilling victory over Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

Serbia landed the first blow in the semifinal clash when Miomir Kecmanovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1 in the opening singles match. It was then up to Sinner to keep Italy's hopes alive in his match against Djokovic.

The Italian avenged his recent ATP Finals final defeat to the World No. 1 in style, showcasing his resilience as he saved three match points in the deciding set and secured a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 win in two hours and 35 minutes.

Jannik Sinner's elation in preserving Italy's hopes was palpable as he rushed towards his teammates, joyously embracing them to commemorate the victory. In turn, the team enthusiastically conveyed their appreciation for the 22-year-old's win.

Expand Tweet

Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego then sealed Italy's spot in the Davis Cup final by defeating Djokovic and Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4 in the all-important doubles match. Italy will take on Australia in the summit clash on Sunday, November 26.

Jannik Sinner on Davis Cup SF win over Novak Djokovic: "I was really happy for the team to be at least able to play a deciding doubles"

Jannik Sinner with Italian teammates after Davis Cup SF win

In his post-match press conference, Jannik Sinner reflected on the significance of his victory over Novak Djokovic, deeming it to be "very important" in the context of his career.

"Match of my life, I don't know, but it's for sure very, very important. You know, as I say, it helps a lot the last competition that it's a team competition, because you get a lot of energy from your teammates, from the whole team, and then the crowd is different," Jannik Sinner said.

The 22-year-old also expressed his delight at the win as it granted Italy the opportunity to contest the decisive doubles match.

"At the end of the match, I was really happy for the team to be at least able to play a deciding doubles. You know, we played really good, and I think it was a really positive day today," he added.

Sinner also disclosed that the team had collaborated on devising the best strategy to tackle Djokovic. The Italian took pride in executing those tactics effectively during the match.

"It means a lot. Obviously before the match we were talking that it was a really important test today, you know, trying to understand what to expect before the match," Sinner said.

"Then I think we made a good tactical moment also before the match, and then obviously playing it is a little bit different but I think I have to be really proud about how I handle the situation," he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis