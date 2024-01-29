Watch: Jannik Sinner’s superfan group Carota Boys erupt in joy as the Italian clinches maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open 2024

Jannik Sinner’s superfan group, the Carota Boys, erupted in ecstasy as the youngster lifted his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open on Sunday, January 28.

Sinner defeated third seed Daniil Medvedev, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, in the final in three hours and 44 minutes, becoming the first Italian man to win a Major since Adriano Panatta in 1976.

The Carota Boys are a bunch of friends from Revello, Italy, who decided to pay tribute to Sinner’s red-orange hair and his habit of eating carrots during matches. They are easy to spot in the tournaments that Sinner plays, as they stand out with their bright orange carrot costumes and enthusiastic chants.

The Carota Boys, however, were not present at the 2024 Australian Open. They watched Sinner lift the trophy from afar. The superfans, in the age range of 26 and 29, cheered on the 22-year-old throughout the final, along with hundreds of other fans who had gathered at the Lavazza’s official headquarters in Turin, Italy. Lavazza is one of Sinner’s sponsors and had organized a live screening of the final.

The Carota Boys posted a video of their celebration on their Instagram account, which showed them erupting into a collective roar as Sinner won the match.

"We love you every day but more today!!! THANK YOU CHAMPION🥕🧡" the post was captioned.

The official US Open Instagram account also shared a humourous picture, where they photoshopped the Carota Boys alongside Jannik Sinner holding the trophy.

"The moment we’ve all been waiting for 🥕," the post was captioned.

The World No. 4 played an incredible tournament, dropping only one set en route to the final. He defeated Botic Van de Zandschulp, Jesper De Jong, Sebastian Baez, Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev, and Novak Djokovic before downing Medvedev in the final.

"I like to dance in the pressure storm" - Jannik Sinner on his win from 2 sets down in the 2024 Australian Open final

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner rallied from a two-sets-to-love disadvantage to defeat Daniil Medvedev in five and clinch his first Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open.

Addressing the media after his triumph, Sinner was asked if high expectations in Italy had put pressure on him and affected his motivation. The Italian said he consistently strives to enjoy his tennis, particularly in the moments of pressure.

"Yeah, there is always pressure, but the pressure is something good. You have to take it in a good way. It's a privilege, no? Because there are not so many players who have this kind of pressure, but in the other way, when you have pressure, it's always, okay, he believes that I can really do it."

"So yes, I like to dance in the pressure storm. I don't know how to tell," he added. "Like me personally, I like it, because that's where most of the time I bring out my best tennis. I'm also quite relaxed in this occasion, because I always try to enjoy on the court. So I think pressure is a privilege, to be honest."