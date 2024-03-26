Juan Martin del Potro, NBA star Jimmy Butler, and tennis legend Lindsay Davenport were some of the main attractions during Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff's respective matches on Day 7 of the 2024 Miami Open.

Butler, the six-time NBA All-Star and Miami Heat forward, is a known tennis enthusiast and a regular face at various tennis tournaments. The 34-year-old was spotted during the third-round singles matches between Alexander Zverev and Christopher Eubanks, and Alcaraz and Gael Monfils.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

In another clip, Butler can be seen congratulating Zverev following the German's victory.

Expand Tweet

Top seed Alcaraz went on to win the match against Frenchman 6-2, 6-4, while Zverev defeated 31st-seeded American 7-6(4), 6-3. Del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion, was also in attendance during Carlos Alcaraz and Gael Monfils' match.

In another clip, the Argentine can be seen meeting with the Spaniard during a pre-match warm-up routine.

Del Potro reached the semifinals in the tournament in 2009 and 2018, where he lost to Andy Murray and John Isner, respectively. Davenport, the former world No. 1, was seen in attendance during the Round-of-16 match between Gauff and Caroline Garcia.

Expand Tweet

Gauff's Miami Open campaign ended in a 3-6, 6-1, 2-6 defeat at the hands of 23rd-seeded Garcia.

A look into Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Caroline Garcia's upcoming matches at the 2024 Miami Open

Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Carlos Alcaraz will face Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the Round-of-16 match at the 2024 Miami Open. Alcaraz, currently ranked No. 2, has been in excellent form, winning all his previous matches in Miami in straight sets. On the other hand, 23rd-seeded Musetti defeated World No. 17 Ben Shelton 6-4, 7-6(5) in the third round.

Their head-to-head record stands at 2-1 in favor of Alcaraz, with their most recent encounter coming at the 2023 Beijing Open Round of 16, where the Spaniard won in straight sets.

The fourth round will also see Alexander Zverev taking on 15th seed Karen Khachanov, who defeated 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(5) in the third round.

The head-to-head record between these two players is 3-2 in favor of Zverev. Their most recent encounter was at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics final, where the German emerged victorious 6-3, 6-1.

In the women’s draw, Caroline Garcia is set to face America's Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals. Garcia, who recently knocked out Coco Gauff in the fourth round, will be looking to continue her good run. On the other hand, Collins has been in decent form, losing only a single set en route to the last eight.

The head-to-head record between Garcia and Collins is 3-0 in favor of the latter. Their most recent encounter at the 2023 San Diego Open quarterfinals saw the American clinching a straight-set win.