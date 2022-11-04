Watch: Lorenzo Musetti shows off his incredible football skills ahead of Paris Masters QF clash against Novak Djokovic

Lorenzo Musetti was recently seen showing off his football skills in a video posted by the official Instagram page of the Rolex Paris Masters. Italian football giant Juventus were tagged in the caption jokingly, asking them to announce Musetti for their team.

The video shows the Italian showcasing his incredible juggling skills with a tennis ball while carrying a tennis racket in one hand and another ball in the other. The video has since gone viral, garnering more than 86,000 views in two hours.

An army of Italian fans of Musetti were quick to jump in to leave a comment for their star player before he locked horns with Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Rolex Paris masters.

Although Lorenzo Musetti has had a strong performance in Paris so far, Djokovic has recently been on a roll and will go into the game as the clear favorite. Regardless, Musetti will be happy with his displays against Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic at the tournament.

"He has improved"- Novak Djokovic on his quarterfinal opponent Lorenzo Musetti

"One of the nicest one-handed backhands" - Djokovic on Lorenzo Musetti

In his press conference before the quarterfinal match against Lorenzo Musetti, Novak Djokovic was asked if he thinks that Musetti has improved and if there is anything specific that he has seen from his point of view.

The Serb stated that the Italian has improved beyond recognition, particularly on hard courts. He also noted that Musetti had beaten some high-quality, top-ranked players and has a bright future ahead of him.

Without a doubt, he has improved generally, but particularly on hard courts. I mean, we know that clay is his preferred surface, but I think, you know, maybe that has changed, because his first title came on hard court outdoors in Napoli a few weeks ago. This week he has beaten some really high quality, top-ranked players.

He's got a bright future ahead of him. Things are coming together. It takes a few years for a young player to be on the tour to understand, you know, how the tour functions and understand what it takes to find that balance where you are able to consistently play well.

Djokovic further stated that Lorenzo Musetti has shown signs of improvement on all surfaces and has a complete game. The former World No. 1 went on to compliment the young Italian's backhand, adding that he will look forward to the match and prepare himself to win the game.

Nowadays, you can't be a top player if you're playing only well on one surface. You have to be an all-around player, all-surface player. He's showing, you know, the signs of an improvement on all surfaces. He's got a complete game. One of the nicest one-handed backhands on the tour.

As I said, you know, he's on a confidence run. I mean, here beating three good players, and I'm sure he's doesn't have much to lose. I look forward to it. I'm going to prepare myself, and hopefully win.

