WATCH: Madison Keys makes special appearance on celebrity chef Bobby Flay's cooking show, teases him about his poor tennis skills

The current WTA World No. 6, Madison Keys, recently made a guest appearance on celebrity chef Bobby Flay's cooking show. The tennis star, who won her first Grand Slam title by winning the 2025 Australian Open, also playfully teased the chef regarding his amateurish tennis skills.Madison Keys is one of the elite women's players and has clinched ten career singles titles. She last competed at the 2025 US Open, concluding her tournament journey with first-round losses in both the singles and mixed doubles categories. She reached the round of 16 at the Cincinnati Open and the quarter-final round at the Canadian Open.She recently made a guest appearance as a judge on the Food Network's cooking competition show, 'Beat Bobby Flay', alongside chef, restaurateur, author, and TV personality Michael Symon. The tennis star light-heartedly also teased Bobby Flay about his tennis skills.Flay is a famed celebrity chef, restaurateur, food writer, and TV personality. He has won four Daytime Emmy Awards and holds Hollywood Walk of Fame honours. Through their official Instagram post, Food Network added,&quot;Fingers crossed @madisonkeys thinks @bobbyflay’s cooking is more “ace” than his serve 🎾👨‍🍳 Find out on an all-new episode of #BeatBobbyFlay TONIGHT at 9|8c.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the age of 14, Madison Keys became the seventh-youngest player to win a WTA Tour match, and the youngest since Swiss icon Martina Hingis, winner of 43 WTA Tour singles titles and 64 doubles titles. Apart from these feats, she entered the top 100 WTA ranking at the age of 17.Madison Keys reflects on her fun experience of starring in the 'Beat Bobby Flay' episode with Flay and Michael SymonThe American tennis star, Madison Keys, expressed her joyful experience of starring in the 'Beat Bobby Flay' episode as a judge with Bobby Flay and Michael Symon. She shared her thoughts during the 'The Player's Box' podcast episode with World No. 7 Jessica Pegula, Desirae Krawczyk, and Jennifer Brady.&quot;We filmed it a while ago. I've just been like waiting for the episode to come out. I get to be a judge. And I was with Michael Symon, who I love. He's one of my favorite chefs ever, but also just like the nicest person ever,&quot; she mentioned (25:19 onwards).She continued,&quot;We go into the back to try the food and judge it. I'm eating and I feel a little out of place because I'm a tennis player and I'm judging professional chefs. It was actually very fun.&quot;Keys was invited to star in the episode after Flay saw her competing against Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open's semifinals.