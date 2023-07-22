Watch: Maria Sharapova encourages John McEnroe to start grunting to get American to emulate her groundstrokes in hilarious video

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova recently invigorated John McEnroe to start grunting in an amusing video while coaching the American legend with a groundstrokes drill.

Sharapova has had a stupendous career as a tennis professional. The Russian pocketed five Grand Slam titles and reigned as the No. 1 player in the world rankings for several weeks. Unfortunately, Sharapova's struggle with a chronic shoulder issue put an early end to her inspiring career. She announced her retirement in 2020, sharing a heartfelt message with her followers on social media.

Post-retirement, the former World No. 1 has fancied herself with all sorts of activities, most recently engaging in a hilarious drill practice with retired American tennis star, John McEnroe.

In a YouTube video released by ESPN, Sharapova put McEnroe's skills to the test and coached the American with a drill that once aided her commanding groundstroke technique to flourish. The duo's practice session specifically required the American to execute a cross-court shot and with it, successfully hit a post placed a few meters away from the net.

Initially in the drill, John McEnroe was unable to pass the test and struggled to hit the mark. After missing six consecutive balls fed by Sharapova, the Russian encouraged him to start grunting, a notable feature in her power-packed game.

"Can we try something else? You wanna start grunting?" spoke Maria Sharapova.

To spice things up, Sharapova noticed McEnroe's grunts weren't loud enough and amusingly motivated him to grunt louder. After two tries, the American hit the pole, passing her drill test and prompting her to hilariously celebrate.

"A little louder. No. that's not enough. I can't hear you, John," she spoke.

John McEnroe, meanwhile, is regarded as one of the most talented athletes to ever hold a tennis racquet. In his illustrious career that lasted almost two decades, McEnroe, a holder of seven Grand Slam singles titles and nine Grand Slam doubles titles, was widely known for his confrontational on-court behavior.

"I didn't want the responsibility of being a role model" Maria Sharapova

As a result of bagging all Grand Slam crowns at least once, it would be natural for tennis fans to look up to Maria Sharapova as a role model. Surprisingly, the retired Russian never wished to shoulder that responsibility.

In her autobiography 'Unstoppable: My Life So Far', the former World No. 1 stated that she never wanted to bear the responsibility of being a role model for her fans.

“I grew a completely new understanding. When young girls and boys would say, I want to be like you, I would think, ‘No, you want to be better than me'. I didn’t want the responsibility of being a role model. Maybe it was a selfish thing," Maria Sharapova wrote.