Former World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka appeared on the Hoda & Jenna show to promote her new book 'The Way Champs Play'.

In one of the segments of the show, she partnered with American singer Alicia Keys in a game of 'Don't Look Back'. Osaka had to guess the celebrity from the description given by Keys.

The duo looked in sync during the game but came undone when Keys was unable to properly explain 'Drake' to Osaka. They ended up losing the game to hosts Hoda and Jenna by a point despite successfully guessing celebrities like Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Keys herself.

"I learned that it's better to regroup and adjust the feelings you have in that moment and you can come back stronger" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka hits signed tennis balls into the crowd

During her appearance on Good Morning America, Naomi Osaka spoke about her battle with mental health. The Japanese player has taken a break from professional tennis after battling mental health issues.

The former US Open champion claimed that she used to feel ashamed about her issues as athletes are seen as 'strong personalities' by the public.

"For me, I felt like it was necessary but I kind of felt ashamed in that moment because as an athlete you're kind of told to be strong and push through everything, but I think I learned that it's better to regroup and adjust the feelings you have in that moment and you can come back stronger," Osaka said.

"I wouldn't have wanted it any other way [taking the break] because I learned a lot during that time," she added.

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Naomi Osaka revealed that she had been taught to 'stick it out' whenever dealing with issues.

"I think for me, I've just always been taught to kind of like stick it out or work through it and I think that's a very valuable lesson because it has gotten me through a lot of things in life. But there was just a point where I thought to myself, 'Why?', you know? And not in a negative way, but if I am feeling this way, why would I keep pushing through it, when I can confront it and fix it and then continue on my journey?," said Osaka.

"I was kind of huddled up in my house for a while after that whole thing happened [following Roland Garros in 2021]," she added.

