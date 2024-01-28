WATCH: Naomi Osaka's hilarious mix-up with Jennifer Brady's name during Australian Open 2021 winner's speech goes viral

Naomi Osaka's hilarious moment with Jennifer Brady during her 2021 Australian Open winner's speech recently went viral.

The women's singles draw at the 2024 Melbourne Major concluded on Saturday after Aryna Sabalenka defeated Zheng Qinwen, 6-3, 6-2, in the final. With the win, the Belarusian successfully defended her title Down Under as she became the first women's player in a decade to do so.

Upon lifting the title, Sabalenka addressed the Melbourne crowd as part of the customary winner's speech. On the occasion, fans on social media harked back on Osaka's hilarious mix-up with Jennifer Brady's name in her victory speech three years ago.

At the 2021 Australian Open, Osaka defeated Brady 6-4, 6-3 to claim her fourth Grand Slam title. During the title ceremony, Osaka asked Brady whether she preferred to be called "Jennifer" or "Jenny" to which the American responded "Jenny". However, Osaka went on to address her opponent as "Jennifer", causing a hilarious moment that still amuses fans today.

"Firstly, I want to congratulate Jennifer. We played in the semis of the US Open...," Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka was dominant throughout the 2021 Australian Open campaign, dropping just a set through her seven matches. She won her first Melbourne Major title in 2019, defeating Petra Kvitova 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 in the final.

Osaka returned to Melbourne soil this season after a two-year break. She made an early exit this time around, falling short to Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-7(2) in the first round.

Naomi Osaka to take part in Abu Dhabi Open after Australian Open exit

Naomi Osaka during a press conference at the 2024 Australian Open

Naomi Osaka will take part in the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open as she looks to turn things around after a disappointing Australian Open campaign. The WTA 500 event will be held from February 3-11.

Osaka, a wildcard entrant at the tournament, will be in action alongside Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina, and Maria Sakkari. Ahead of the event, the Japanese international expressed excitement about performing in front of UAE fans.

"I’m very excited about competing in this year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and performing in front of the UAE tennis fans, who I know from previous experience will create a fantastic atmosphere," Osaka said as per WTATennis.com

This will be Naomi Osaka's third tournament this season, having already played at the Brisbane International and the Melbourne Major. In Brisbane, the former World No. 1 defeated Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 7-6(9), before falling to Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7(4), 4-6 in the second round.

