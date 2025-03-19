WATCH: Not Carlos Alcaraz but his younger brother Jaime spotted blasting shots on Miami Open practice courts

Jaime Alcaraz, the younger brother of World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, has been spotted practicing at the Miami Open. Jaime is the youngest of four Alcaraz siblings but has shown the most promise on a tennis court. Jaime won a Rafael Nadal Tour heat in the under 12 category in 2023.

In January this year, 13-year-old Jaime won his first match at the well-known Les Petits As tournament in France. The event is seen as a rite of passage, with his older brother Carlos and Rafael Nadal competing there as juniors. Jaime beating Erikas Balkunas 6-3, 6-2 before losing to Filip Sebek 5-7, 6-7.

At this week's Miami Open, the young Spaniard shared footage on his Instagram stories showing him hitting practice balls and looking every inch the part of a professional player. He captioned the post:

"@Miamiopen"

Older brother Carlos Alcaraz has already made his mark on the world game, becoming a four-time Major winner at just 21. He also has the distinction of being the youngest-ever ATP-ranked World No. 1 male in the Open Era.

Carlos Alcaraz's meteoric rise in the game makes him protective of his talented brother Jaime

Photocall With Wimbledon 2024 Gentlemen's Singles Champion Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz has three brothers - Álvaro, Sergio, and Jaime. Alvaro, the older brother, has played competitive doubles tennis but mainly serves as Carlos' most committed cheerleader. After Carlos lost the 2023 Cincinnati Masters Final to Novak Djokovic, he paid tribute to Alvaro in his on-court interview, as he said (per dailyexpress.co.uk):

“I have my brother here as well. It’s great to have you here, supporting me every day, to make me be a better person every day, learning from you as well, so thank you very much for being with me.”

It is Jaime, however, that most observers feel is most likely to follow in his famous brother's footsteps. Interviewed at the Six Kings Slam Exhibition last October and reported by tennisuptodate.com, Carlos Alcaraz talked about his younger brother in glowing terms, but also added a note of caution:

"Yeah he plays well, I’m not gonna lie. He’s getting to a really good level. But honestly there are a lot of people around, a lot of videos and accounts from social media that are saying that he’s going to be similar to his brother and I don’t really like that you know in that way."

Carlos Alcaraz begins his assault on the Miami Open this Friday. The World No. 3 takes on David Goffin, the 55th-ranked player. Jaime and Carlos' other brothers will likely be cheering him on from the stands.

