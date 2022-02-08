Watch: Novak Djokovic applauds Juan Martin Del Potro's sensational drop volley at 2019 Italian Open

Tennis TV served up some rich content on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a point from Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin Del Potro's blockbuster quarterfinal match at the 2019 Rome Masters.

On Sunday, Del Potro announced that he was considering retirement after this year's South American clay court swing. The Argentinian, who has been out of action since 2019, insisted during a press conference that he still experienced lingering pain in his knee despite undergoing two surgeries.

Del Potro's revelation sent shockwaves across the tennis universe, prompting both fans and players to hail his career. In that context, the Instagram page of Tennis TV has been paying homage to the former US Open champion by uploading some of the notable moments from his career.

Tennis TV posts vintage points from past ATP matches every now and then to engage fans. And the streaming service did just that on Tuesday as they took to Instagram to upload a point from Del Potro and Djokovic's Rome encounter three years ago.

The Instagram reel showcased a deft drop volley that Del Potro pulled off against an unassuming Djokovic, prompting him to applaud the Argentinian's effort and give him a high-five at the net.

The Argentinian almost beat the World No. 1 during their last-eight clash at the Foro Italico, having led by a set and held two match points in the second set tie-breaker. The Serb, however, staved off both match points before downing the Gentle Giant in the third set, thereby registering a 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 victory to advance to the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic showed great hustle but Juan Martin Del Potro was on his toes as he pulled off a brilliant volley

Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin Del Potro

In the epic point posted by Tennis TV, Del Potro can be seen serving to Djokovic from the far end of the court with the score at 2-2, 30-30. The Argentinian hit a great first serve down the line, putting the Serb on the backfoot. He then blasted a huge inside-out forehand, pulling Djokovic wide on his backhand side.

The Serb somehow managed to retrieve the shot, forcing the Tower of Tandil to approach the net with a forehand drive. Del Potro seemingly played the ball into the World No. 1's hands though, who anticipated the shot well enough to reply with a low cross-court backhand. The Argentinian, however, was on his toes as he put the ball away with a sensational drop volley.

Djokovic darted across the court to get the volley back but didn't make it in time. The Serb then proceeded to commend his opponent's shotmaking, before exchanging pleasantries with him at the net.

Below is a screen-capture of the point to illustrate just how difficult it was for the Gentle Giant to come up with his volley.

Del Potro came up with a brilliant volley against the World No. 1 at the 2019 Italian Open

Meanwhile, Del Potro is scheduled to take on his countryman Federico Delbonis in the first round of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires later on Tuesday.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala