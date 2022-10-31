Watch: Novak Djokovic dons a classy role, helps an elderly person in a park 

In a video surfacing online, former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was spotted lending a helping hand to an elderly person in a park.

In the last year, the Serb has been hitting the news quite often. However, none of the off-court criticism has seemed to affect him in any way. He won a Grand Slam title this year and is currently preparing for the Paris Masters after winning back-to-back titles, the Tel Aviv Open and the Astana Open.

In the video, Djokovic humbly picked up an aged person's luggage and walked some distance with long strides as the old woman followed him with ease.

Renowned tennis journalist Jose Morgado retweeted the post on Twitter and said it was nice of the the Serb to help someone in need.

"This is nice: Djokovic helping an elderly person in Paris," Morgado wrote in his tweet.

Novak Djokovic: "When I need that huge confidence boost and big title, Wimbledon is always there"

Novak Djokovic has had a tough start to the 2022 season. He hit the news for his controversial deportation from Australia due to his unvaccinated status. This was followed by his slipdown in the ATP rankings.

He saw a glimmer of hope in the quarterfinals of the French Open. However, Rafael Nadal's tenacious approach knocked the Serb out of the tournament.

The former World No. 1 regained his form and played one of his best tennis performances to win the 21st Grand Slam singles title, Wimbledon.

While speaking at the press conference ahead of the Paris Masters, the Serb said how winning the Major has always helped him to boost his confidence.

"Wimbledon, I mean, always comes at the right time in my career when I need that huge confidence boost and big title, Wimbledon is always there. That obviously was a huge also relief I think with everything that has happened this season," Djokovic said.

Since his win at Wimbledon, the Serb has gone on to win two more ATP titles, the Tel Aviv Open and the Astana Open. He also wished to continue his good form in Paris.

"After Wimbledon, you know, I haven't played for a while. Played Laver Cup, Tel Aviv, and Astana, and I played great, great tennis. Generally looking at my past career results indoors, I have had a really good record indoors generally, playing anywhere. I'll make sure to keep going in this way, because I feel good," he said.

