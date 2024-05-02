WATCH: Novak Djokovic dresses up as an old fisherman, hilariously surprises kids in Montenegro

Novak Djokovic was recently pictured disguised as a fisherman and he played tennis with kids in the coastal town of Tivat in Montenegro.

Djokovic was seen in an orange dungaree, paired with a red checkered shirt. After pulling out of the Madrid Open, the Serb enjoyed a concert in Croatia. Now, he has reached Montenegro and spent time playing tennis with a few local kids. The World No. 1 also taught a child how to hit a shot.

Montenegro has been a special place for the Serb for a long time. Djokovic married his now-wife Jelena at a seaside resort in Montenegro in 2014. The World No. 1 also regularly practices there. He practiced at former World No. 8 Janko Tipsarevic's tennis club in June 2023 before Wimbledon. He set his base in Montenegro again before the US Open swing in 2023.

In 2022, Djokovic became an honorary citizen of Budva, a town in Montenegro, affirming his special bond with the place.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion could be next seen at the 2024 Rome Open. Last year, Djokovic reached the quarterfinals defeating Tomas Etcheverry, Grigor Dimitrov and Cameron Norrie before losing to eventual finalist Holger Rune.

When Novak Djokovic joked with fans at Wimbledon amidst rain delay

Novak Djokovic has always been known for his impeccable sense of humor, be it dressing up as a fisherman to entertain kids or humoring the crowd at Wimbledon amid rain delays. During the first-round encounter against Pedro Cachin in 2023, the Serb clinched the first set 6-3 but the play was suspended due to rain.

As Djokovic returned to the court following a brief hiatus, he noticed that someone from the player's box was trying to dry the court using a towel. The Serb urged the crowd to pitch in and blow air to speed up the process. This led to a humorous moment.

"Yes, blow, blow... we need everybody to help!" he said.

The Serb then started to dry the court with a towel which led to more giggles from the crowd, who also appreciated his down-to-earth nature with applause.

The Serb failed to defend his title at Wimbledon in 2023 as he lost in the final to Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller 6-1, 6-7(6), 1-6, 6-3, 4-6. Djokovic is a seven-time winner at SW19, winning titles in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

