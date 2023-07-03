"We need everybody to help" - Novak Djokovic jokes with fans at Wimbledon during rain delay

Novak Djokovic's title defense at Wimbledon was put to a brief halt on Tuesday as sudden rain interrupted the play at Centre Court.

Djokovic, who clinched the last four Wimbledon titles, began his title defense by locking horns with Argentine Pedro Cachin. The Serbian won the first set, 6-3, when rain suspended play. However, after a short while, the weather got better, and the duo resumed their match.

Soon after the rain stopped, Novak Djokovic was about to enter the pitch when he noticed that someone from the player's box was desperately trying to dry up the court by blowing air with a towel. To lighten up the mood, the tennis great urged the fan to continue blowing and even urged everyone else to help.

"Yes, blow, blow... we need everybody to help!," the 23-time Grand Slam winner said.

The seven-time Wimbledon winner himself tried to dry up the grass as he took a towel to wipe off the floor in his own hilarious way, an action that earned him applause from the crowd.

"I really want it, I hope to play a final here at Wimbledon against Novak Djokovic" - Carlos Alcaraz

2023 French Open - Day Thirteen

Novak Djokovic is halfway through his quest to win a calendar Grand Slam in his career. The former World No. 1 has won the Australian Open and the French Open and is one of the top contenders to lift the Wimbledon title too.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz recently expressed his desire to play against Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. Speaking at the pre-tournament press conference, the Spaniard reckoned that handling the pressure was the toughest part of playing against the Serbian. He continued by saying that he really wants to face Djokovic in the final.

"I have to deal with that, but is something that I really want it. I hope to play a final here [at Wimbledon] against him. But for me, this probably is the toughest thing facing Novak," Alcaraz said.

The 2022 US Open winner also added that despite gaining confidence by winning his first grass-court title at Queen's, Alcaraz chose the 23-time Grand Slam winner as the main favorite.

"Yeah, coming here to Wimbledon with a lot of confidence, thinking that I'm able to do a good results here. But obviously for me the main favorite is Djokovic. That's obviously," Carlos Alcaraz added.

