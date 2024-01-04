WATCH: Novak Djokovic engages with ball kids at United Cup, opens up about dealing with pressure from crowds

Novak Djokovic recently engaged in a candid conversation with Australian ball kids at the 2024 United Cup. Djokovic admitted that he feels nervous when playing in front of large crowds, but also shared how he copes with the pressure.

The United Cup is a mixed-team event that features some of the best players in the world representing their countries in singles and doubles matches. The 36-year-old led the Serbian team in the 2024 edition, along with Olga Danilovic, Hamad Medjedovic, Natalija Stevanovic, Nikola Cacic, and Dejana Radanovic.

In a promotional video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, January 4, the Serb can be seen taking questions from the ball kids who work at the event.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion thanked them for their hard work and praised their contribution to the United Cup. He also reminisced about his first visit to Perth more than 15 years ago, when he played the Hopman Cup.

"Thank you so much for your hard work. I just wanted to say hello and acknowledge all of the ball kids and volunteers for your contribution to the United Cup. I'm sure that many of you have done the Hopman Cup as well, right? And many other tennis events that were held in Perth. I've been to Perth the first time I think more than 15 years ago and played the Hopman Cup in the old venue," the Serb addressed the ball kids.

One of the ball kids asked Djokovic if he felt a lot of pressure when playing on the court in front of many people.

"Yes, I do, but I learned how to deal with it. It doesn't always work but. The experience of playing many times in this kind of environment with people watching helps to deal with your nerves. But yeah, I do feel very nervous," he replied.

Watch the video here:

A look at Novak Djokovic and Team Serbia's performance in the 2024 United Cup

Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic at the 2024 United Cup

Novak Djokovic, who had a stellar 2023 season, winning three majors and the ATP Finals, made his United Cup debut at the 2024 edition.

Team Serbia was placed in Group E, along with China, and the Czech Republic. In their opening tie, Serbia faced China, who had already beaten the Czech Republic 3-0 in their inaugural tie. Djokovic gave Serbia a 1-0 lead by defeating Zhizhen Zhang, 6-3, 6-2, in the men's singles, but China leveled the score when Zheng Qinwen beat Olga Danilovic, 6-4, 6-2, in the women's singles.

The tie came down to the mixed doubles, where Djokovic and Danilovic faced Zhang and Zheng. The Serbian duo won the first set 6-4, but the Chinese pair bounced back to take the second set 6-1. In the last set, the Serbian duo prevailed 10-6, clinching the tie for Serbia, 2-1.

In their second tie, Serbia faced the Czech Republic, where Danilovic lost to reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in a three-setter in the women's singles. Meanwhile, Djokovic edged Jiri Lehecka, 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-1, leveling the tie for Serbia 1-1.

In the mixed doubles, Danilovic and Hamad Medjedovic faced Miriam Kolodziejova and Petr Nouza, eventually winning the match, 4-6, 7-6(2), 10-8.

With two wins out of two, Serbia was on top of Group E and had a good chance of qualifying for the semifinal. They faced their toughest test in the quarterfinal when they took on Australia. The host nation's team was represented by Alex de Minaur, Ajla Tomljanovic, John Millman, Storm Hunter, Matthew Ebden, and Ellen Perez.

Djokovic and Natalija Stevanovic fell short in both singles matches. De Minaur ended the 24-time Grand Slam champion's 43-match winning run in Australia with a 6-4, 6-4 victory, giving Australia a 1-0 lead over Serbia in their quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Tomljanovic then sealed the tie for Australia by defeating Stevanovic, 6-1, 6-1 in the women's singles. In mixed doubles, Team Australia's Hunter and Ebden stunned Nikola Cacic and Dejana Radanovic, 6-3, 6-3.

With that, Team Serbia bowed out of the competition, while Australia advanced to the semifinals, where they will face either Team Greece or Team Germany.

