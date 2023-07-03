Watch: Novak Djokovic gifts autographed cap to girl in wheelchair after Wimbledon 1R win

Novak Djokovic continued to win hearts with his off-court behavior during his first-round victory at Wimbledon.

Djokovic, seeded second, locked horns with Argentine Pedro Cachin in the opening round of the Grand Slam on Monday, July 3. In the rain-infected match, the Serbian fired 10 aces as he began his title defense with a convincing win.

However, soon after his stellar win on Centre Court, a little moment off the court has the tennis world raving about his good behavior towards his fans. Novak Djokovic won hearts by signing a cap and then gifting it to a little girl in a wheelchair before leaving the ground.

"Don’t think the cameras managed to capture this sweet moment, Novak Djokovic gifting a girl in a wheelchair (?) a signed cap after his first round win today," a fan wrote on Twitter.

The former World No. 1 has had an eventful first day at Wimbledon. Having won the first set comfortably, the play was interrupted by sudden rain. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old hilariously attempted to dry the court after the rain stopped, as he took a towel and dried the grass, much to the fans' happiness.

The Serbian also joked with fans as he urged for everyone's help to dry the court as quickly as possible.

Despite all these barriers, the four-time defending champion knocked Cachin out, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4).

"Coming to Wimbledon was always the dream, to win it" - Novak Djokovic

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic is a seven-time Wimbledon winner. The Serbian last lost a Wimbledon match in 2017, and since then he has played and won every edition of the tournament.

In his on-court interview, the tennis icon opened up about his love and connection with Wimbledon. Djokovic revealed that coming to Wimbledon and winning it was always his childhood dream.

“It doesn’t get much better than Wimbledon, really, in terms of history and tradition, I’ve said it many times throughout my career," Djokovic stated. "Coming to Wimbledon was always the dream—to win it. A childhood dream came true in 2011, and each year I come back, I kind of relive those memories and just kind of connect with that young boy that was dreaming in Serbia."

Novak Djokovic will take on Jordan Thompson in the second round of the tournament.

