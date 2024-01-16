WATCH: Novak Djokovic hilariously impersonates Andy Murray during photoshoot at Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic recently pulled off an Andy Murray impersonation during a photo session at the Australian Open 2024.

A disheartened Murray crashed after a loss to Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the opening round of the competition. He later confessed that this was probably his last visit to the Melbourne Major, hinting at a retirement.

On the other hand, Djokovic advanced to the second round after a hard-earned victory over Croatia's Dino Prizmic on Sunday, January 14, at the Happy Slam. He is set to take on Australia's Alexei Popyrin next.

The Serb looks positive in his hunt for an 11th title Down Under as he reproduced Murray's typical motions during a press conference. Before posing for a right-profile shot, he was reminded of Murray as he said:

"I just start thinking about Andy Murray."

The Serb's theatrics invoked laughter from the cameraman, who specifically told him to not repeat the impersonation in frames for his left profile.

Notably, Djokovic and Murray came face-to-face a staggering 36 times on the court. They first met in 2006 during the Madrid Open, where the Serb prevailed in straight sets.

Interestingly, the duo's latest duel took place at the Madrid Open in 2022. The encounter went the Serb's way as he extended his dominance over the Brit reaching a 25-11 lead in the head-to-head.

At the Australian Open, both players have played against each other in four finals and one semifinal, with Djokovic emerging as the winner every time.

Novak Djokovic says he achieved his 'greatest Grand Slam results' at Australian Open

2024 Australian Open: Previews

Novak Djokovic recently asserted that the Australian Open has been the most successful Grand Slam event of his career. He reflected on his plans for the 2024 season during a press conference.

"I'm just hoping I can start the season in a way that I have been starting my seasons, most of my seasons, throughout my career: with a win here in Australia, in Melbourne," he said. "My favorite place, no doubt. The court where I've done great things and achieved my greatest Grand Slam results."

"I hope that, yeah, I'm going to be able to, if not play at the level that I did last year, then be very close to that, because that was one of the best tennis levels that I've played, ever played, here in Australia last year," he added.

