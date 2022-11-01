Watch: Novak Djokovic leads the team in a unique training drill, scales the Accor Arena ahead of his journey at the Paris Masters

Defending champion and six-time winner Novak Djokovic is all set to play in the 2022 Paris Masters.

The Serb, who is in the same half of the draw as Rafael Nadal, will kick off his campaign against Maxime Cressy, who advanced to the second round after defeating Diego Schwartzman.

Prior to that, the 21-time Grand Slam winner was spotted engaging in an innovative fitness drill. Djokovic was seen mounting the Accor Arena with his physio Ulises Badio. Tennis TV shared the footage on Twitter to give fans a sneak peek.

"Scaling the heights of the sport (literally). Team @DjokerNole try out a novel fitness drill at the #RolexParisMasters," Tennis TV tweeted.

Later, while engaging in some hilarious antics with Badio, the Serb was seen getting back down. Tennis TV shared the footage as well, and captioned the post:

"Getting down from the top ain't so easy."

"There were years when it was really quick, then medium quick, medium slow, slow last year and now back to medium quick" - Novak Djokovic on the conditions at Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic at a press conference at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Novak Djokovic was asked about the court conditions at the Paris Masters during a pre-tournament press conference. He said there is no "golden formula" and that different players like different types of court speeds.

"I can't tell you what kind of speed of the court is best for everyone, because everyone is different. We all like different conditions, I guess, you know," Djokovic said.

"For a big server, those guys, I guess, they would prefer quick conditions. For someone who is staying at the back of the court and playing with a lot of spin, you know, they like things to be, balls and conditions to be slower. So it's just I don't think there is a golden formula, to be honest with you," he added.

The Serb, however, claimed that the court speed this year is "medium quick."

"And remembering all the years that I played here in Bercy, there were years when it was really quick, then medium quick, medium slow, slow last year. Now back to medium quick," Novak Djokovic said.

He was also asked if he imagined himself as the "Tennis Monster" in light of Halloween approaching and going by his record against some of the sport's best players. The 21-time Grand Slam champion responded with a laugh and stated that he did not want to be called that as it was not a very positive term.

"The monster? I don't know the significance of that word in your language, but in mine is not really the best," Djokovic said, adding, "I prefer not to be the Monster of Tennis. But yeah, the record against most of the top players, well, against pretty much all of the top players is positive, which is great," he said.

