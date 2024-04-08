WATCH: Novak Djokovic left in splits as he banters with Andrey Rublev at Monte-Carlo Masters; Serb jokes about Rublev "opening the base chakra"

Novak Djokovic was left in splits while engaging in banter with Andrey Rublev at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Serb also playfully teased Rublev about "opening the base chakra."

Djokovic has had a lackluster start to the 2024 season, beginning with a semifinal finish at the Australian Open followed by a shock defeat at the hands of Italian lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters, a tournament he had not played in for the last five years.

Subsequently, the World No. 1 withdrew from the Miami Open and has since then parted ways with his long-time coach Goran Ivanisevic. Currently, he is in Monaco to compete at the Monte-Carlo Masters, a tournament he has won twice before. His last appearance at the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2023 ended in a third-round loss to Lorenzo Musetti.

Andrey Rublev is also in Monaco and will defend his title at the Monte-Carlo Masters, having secured his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title by defeating Holger Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in the final last year.

Recently, the official page of the ATP Tour took to social media and shared a video of Djokovic and Rublev interacting at the Monte-Carlo Masters, with the Serb visibly amused by something Rublev said, though the exact words were unclear.

Watch the video here:

The World No. 1 jokingly commented on the video, suggesting that Rublev had "opened the base chakra." For the unversed, the Base Chakra is the first of the seven main chakras (energy points in a human body) and it focuses on an individual's connection to the earth, nature, and their primal needs.

"He [Andrey Rublev] is opening the base chakra 😂 he says .. or maybe it’s already open.. Who knows 🤷‍♂️ ," he commented.

Screengrab of the Serb's comment

At the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, Rublev has teamed up with compatriot and close friend Karen Khachanov for the doubles event and they began their campaign with a win over another Russian duo of Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 7-6(1), 6-2 in the opening match.

Novak Djokovic: "Love playing in Monte-Carlo, I consider it a home"

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Prior to the start of his campaign, Novak Djokovic expressed that he has low expectations for his Monte-Carlo campaign due to a slow start to the season and his previous results in the tournament.

“My expectations are not very high, with the way I have been playing this year at the tournaments and also the results that I had in Monaco in previous years were not great, so I keep my expectations low. For me it is about building my game on clay courts and trying to reach the peak again,” Djokovic said [via ATPTour.com].

Despite this, Djokovic shared he loves playing at the Monte-Carlo Masters as Monaco has been his home for several years and the birthplace of his children, Stefan and Tara. He expressed his fondness for the club, where he has dedicated countless hours to training and has built relationships with the staff.

“I always love playing in Monte-Carlo. It has been a residence of mine for many years. Both of my children were born in Monte-Carlo, so I consider it a home and a place where I spend countless hours of training in this club. I know people working on the courts and it feels comfortable. It is added pressure when you want to play your best in a home environment. Also the fact that clay is the most demanding surface in my sport,” he added.

The World No. 1, Djokovic will face either Roman Safiullin or qualifier Jaume Munar in his opening match at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

