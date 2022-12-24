WATCH: Novak Djokovic, Paula Badosa and Grigor Dimitrov's fun antics leave Holger Rune's mother in splits at World Tennis League

Novak Djokovic and his Falcons teammates at the World Tennis League exhibition tournament have thoroughly enjoyed themselves all week. They also ensured that fans and spectators had a good time, giving them moments to smile and laugh about with some fun antics.

The former World No. 1, Paula Badosa, and Grigor Dimitrov were at it again on Friday, dancing and moving to musical tunes, while also getting the crowd excited. Djokovic and Dimitrov also engaged in a celebratory chest bump during Dimitrov and Badosa's doubles match against team Kites' Holger Rune and Sania Mirza.

The Falcons trio's antics even seemed to appeal to Rune's mother, Aneke.

𝐿𝓁𝒶𝓂𝒶 𝕊𝕒𝕪𝕤☄🌠🚀 @tennis_lol



WTL

Team Falcon ( Badosa , Djokovic and Dimitrov) and Aneke RuneWTL Team Falcon ( Badosa , Djokovic and Dimitrov) and Aneke Rune📹 WTLhttps://t.co/1IG6X7dy0O

The trio were also joined by Aryna Sabalenka in the Falcons team and the tennis superstars seemed to have a lovely team environment all week in Dubai. Earlier in the tournament, Djokovic could not take to the court for a mouthwatering match against Nick Kyrgios of the Eagles but treated fans to some impressive dance moves during changeovers.

Earlier in the tournament, the Serbian great lost his first singles match in straight sets against Alexander Zverev. He ended the exhibition event with a hard-fought win against Austrian player Sebastian Ofner, and both players produced some stunning shots throughout the match. The Serb was left stunned after a tweener winner from Ofner in the second set and called his opponent to the net midway through the match to applaud his effort.

The Falcons team will not play Saturday's final in the World Tennis League after being knockout out in the final group stage tie.

Paula Badosa cherishes "amazing chance" to share moments with and learn from Novak Djokovic

Paula Badosa and Novak Djokovic at the World Tennis League.

Earlier in the tournament, Paula Badosa spoke about the vibrant environment of the Falcons team. She also expressed her excitement at being able to spend time with Novak Djokovic and getting the opportunity to learn from the 21-time Grand Slam champion. During one of her matches, the Serb was seen sharing some valuable advice with the Spanish star during a changeover.

Speaking after one of her doubles matches alongside Grigor Dimitrov, Badosa spoke about the World Tennis League experience.

“We’re having fun, enjoying, and at the same time competing. It’s a good opportunity for us. It’s an amazing chance to share moments with Novak, learning from him as well," Badosa said.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Serbian superstar will now shift his focus towards a return to Australia after getting his visa ban successfully overturned. He will participate in the Adelaide International 1 before bidding for his 10th Australian Open title.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes