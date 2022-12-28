WATCH: Novak Djokovic practices for the first time in Australia since his deportation

Novak Djokovic was seen practicing for the first time in almost 12 months on Australian soil in preparation for his imminent return.

In a video shared on social media, the nine-time Australian Open champion was seen polishing his groundstrokes ahead of his first match in Australia at the Adelaide International.

The former world #1 looking in good spirits - preparing to open his 2023 campaign in the Adelaide International - before hunting a 10th Australian Open title.



@9NewsAdel @wwos Novak Djokovic’s first training in Australia since being deported nearly 12 months ago.The former world #1 looking in good spirits - preparing to open his 2023 campaign in the Adelaide International - before hunting a 10th Australian Open title. Novak Djokovic’s first training in Australia since being deported nearly 12 months ago.The former world #1 looking in good spirits - preparing to open his 2023 campaign in the Adelaide International - before hunting a 10th Australian Open title.@9NewsAdel @wwos https://t.co/uVuhUSAg3c

The former World No. 1 will look to have a smooth run in Adelaide to give himself the best chance of competing at the Australian Open 2023 and winning his 10th crown in Melbourne after being denied entrance in the 2022 edition.

Djokovic was deported from Australia just days before the start of the first Grand Slam of the year due to his vaccination status. The Serb was hence unable to defend his title, which he had not relinquished since 2019.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley 'looking forward' to welcoming Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic playing a relaxed warm-up with his training team at the 2023 Adelaide International

Novak Djokovic will compete at the ATP 250 Adelaide International to prepare himself for his return at the 2023 Australian Open.

The Serb will be joined by the likes of former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev at the event. He chose not to compete at the inaugural United Cup, representing Team Serbia, and picked a more traditional hardcourt event.

Before his arrival in the country, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley mentioned that he was 'looking forward' to welcoming Djokovic back into the country after his deportation.

"We are focused on welcoming Novak back. He arrives next week. He's playing an event in Adelaide and then plays the Australian Open. I talked to him a lot during the year, he's a great champion. He's playing the best tennis and is going to be the favorite coming in. He's popular in Australia, and he has a big fan base," Craig Tiley said.

Tiley revealed that it had been a difficult two years for the event and mentioned that the circumstances were 'beyond his control'.

"The last two years have been very difficult for everyone across the world, not just the Australian Open. If you take a step back and look, those circumstances were beyond our control. That situation, would we have preferred for it not to happen? Absolutely. We would've preferred for it not to happen. Did we do everything we could've possibly done at the time? Yes, we did," he added.

