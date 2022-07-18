Watch: Novak Djokovic receives standing ovation and loud cheers from the crowd during Bosnian singer Dino Merlin's concert

Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon victory celebrations are still going strong. The Serb, who won a 7th Wimbledon and 21st Grand Slam title last Sunday, has been felicitated at multiple events this week. On Saturday, famous Bosnian singer and musician Dino Merlin stopped midway through his concert to applaud Djokovic.

The Serbian tennis player was accompanied by a few family members and friends as he enjoyed Merlin's concert in Porto Montenegro. Merlin stopped midway through his performance to acknowledge the Wimbledon champion's presence.

Djokovic then received a standing ovation from everyone present at the event, followed by chants of "Nole, Nole."

The Serbian player thanked Merlin and the crowd for their love and support as the applause kept getting stronger. His wife Jelena and brothers Marko and Djordje were also at the concert.

After winning the 2022 Wimbledon title, he received a hero's welcome upon returning to Serbia. Crowds gathered in large numbers to applaud the tennis great's latest Grand Slam triumph.

He also visited Visoko in Bosnia and Herzegovina to inaugurate a new tennis center there earlier this week. As per updates on social media, the 35-year-old was also seen showcasing his dance moves during one of the events.

The Serb defeated first-time Grand Slam finalist Nick Kyrgios to win the 2022 grass Slam. It was his first Major title since the same event last year. He lost in the final of the US Open in 2021 before controversially missing the Australian Open this year and bowing out of the 2022 French Open with a quarterfinal loss to Rafael Nadal.

He is now on a 28-match winning streak at Wimbledon, having won the last four editions, and is unbeaten on the iconic Centre Court since losing to Andy Murray in the 2013 final. He also became just the fourth player (after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer) in the Open Era to win four consecutive Wimbledon titles.

"Anything I win from now on is kind of a bonus" - Novak Djokovic after winning Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic Celebrates Winning Wimbledon 2022 Men's Singles Title

Speaking after clinching the title at SW19, the Serb, who is now approaching the latter half of his 30s, admitted that any title he wins going forward is a bonus for him.

Having said that, he stressed that he does not take any of his victories for granted, particularly at the Majors, and will continue to fight hard for the biggest titles in the sport.

"I don't take anything for granted, and every victory is like my first, especially at the Grand Slams - because it is the pinnacle of tennis and the achievement of goals as a player," Djokovic expressed.

"Performance-wise, anything I win from now on is kind of a bonus, although I don't necessarily look at things that way. I am very dedicated and devoted to this sport, and completely in love with the whole process," he added.

However, chances of winning Grand Slams in the near future may be far and few for the 35-year-old. His 2022 US Open participation is in doubt as he is committed to remaining unvaccinated and cannot enter the United States due to current regulations. As things stand, he is also not allowed to enter Australia for three years after being deported from the country earlier this year, putting his Australian Open participation in doubt.

