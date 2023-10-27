Novak Djokovic's son, Stefan, couldn't contain his excitement as he celebrated Partizan's EuroLeague win against Crvena Zvezda during a family outing. Notably, former Serbian tennis player Ana Ivanovic's husband Bastian Schweinsteiger was also spotted among the spectators.

Partizan orchestrated an extraordinary comeback in the fourth quarter, overcoming a 12-point deficit to seize the lead and secure an 88-86 victory against their archrivals Crvena Zvezda in front of a sold-out crowd at the Stark Arena.

In the final quarter, Aleksa Avramovic took charge and led Partizan to victory. He played a crucial role in rescuing Partizan from a challenging position, ending the game with an impressive 14 points, the highest among his teammates, and made a couple of crucial baskets when it mattered the most.

With 11 of his 14 points scored in the last ten minutes, Avramovic proved to be the driving force behind the team's triumph.

Novak Djokovic was present in the stands watching both the teams battle it out on the court. He was accompanied by his wife Jelena and their son Stefan.

Both Jelena and Stefan couldn't contain their excitement when Aleksa Avramovic scored a remarkable three-pointer. They screamed with joy, mirroring the exhilaration felt by the entire crowd.

Former Serbian tennis player Ana Ivanovic's husband, former German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger, was also present in the arena to watch the game.

Novak Djokovic spotted preparing for Paris Masters 2023 with fellow Serb Hamad Medjedovic

2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Valencia - Day 4

Novak Djokovic has begun his preparations for the highly anticipated 2023 Paris Masters. He was recently seen practicing on the court alongside compatriot Hamad Medjedovic.

After securing his third Grand Slam title of the season at the US Open, Djokovic announced that he would be taking a short break from the tour. The Serb decided to skip the Asian swing and did not participate in the Astana Open. However, he took charge of the Serbian squad at the Davis Cup Finals, playing a crucial role in guiding them to the knockout stage.

With preparations in full swing, the World No. 1 will be looking forward to adding yet another title to his already impressive tally at the prestigious Masters 1000 event in Paris.

Medjedovic, who crashed out in the Swiss Indoors Basel qualifiers, trained alongside the 24-time Grand Slam champion during a session in Belgrade, Serbia.

Novak Djokovic came close to winning the title last year. He had easily advanced to the semifinals, securing comprehensive straight-set victories against Maxime Cressy, Karen Khachanov, and Lorenzo Musetti. In the semifinal, he triumphed over Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 before falling to Holger Rune, 6-3, 3-6, 5-7, in the summit clash.

