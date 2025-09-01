  • home icon
WATCH: Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena celebrates Serb reaching US Open QF with never-seen-before BTS clips of his funky dance display

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Sep 01, 2025 18:09 GMT
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena shares funny BTS video after Serb's Round of 16 victory (Image via: Both Getty)

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, recently shared a hilarious video clip following the Serb's qualification into the quarterfinals of the US Open 2025. Djokovic defeated Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the Round of 16 match on Sunday to qualify for his 64th Grand Slam quarterfinals.

It was a dominating performance from Djokovic against Jan-Lennard Struff, which the former won without dropping a set, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. Novak Djokovic will next face America's Taylor Fritz in the quarters.

Just a few hours after the Round of 16 match, Djokovic's wife, Jelena, celebrated it with a hilarious BTS funky dance video of the Serb, where the 24-time Grand Slam champion could be seen in a yellow jacket and shorts. Jelena also highlighted Djokovic's feat of reaching his 64th Grand Slam quarterfinals and remarked in her caption:

"64 Slam quarters and counting… 🥹 Don’t believe me, just watch 😎😜"

Here is the video:

Notably, Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals in every Grand Slam this season. However, the Serb faced a semifinal exit in all three previous Slams this year. While Jannik Sinner defeated him at the French Open and Wimbledon, he couldn't get past Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open due to a muscle tear in his left leg.

Novak Djokovic opens up about his motivation to win the 2025 US Open quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic (Image via: Getty)
Novak Djokovic (Image via: Getty)

Novak Djokovic recently revealed that he is looking to win the 2025 US Open quarterfinals for his daughter. Notably, the Serb's quarterfinals match against Taylor Fritz and his daughter Tara's birthday are on the same day, September 2.

Talking about the coincidence, Nole revealed that his daughter was not pleased with his absence from her birthday celebrations, and he will look to win the match as a present for his daughter. Djokovic said (via BBC):

"She was not very happy about it, me being absent from the birthday party. Don't remind me of that, please. I'll try to win if I'm here. At least I'm going to try to win and give her that kind of present. I'm going to send some nice presents, as well, nice surprises for her birthday party."
Further speaking about his impressive Round of 16 performance against Jan-Lennard Struff, Djokovic added:

"I just saw the stats, I out-served one of the guys that had the most aces during the tournament this year, so that's a great stat."

Going into the final eight-match against Fritz, Djokovic will be a firm favorite, especially considering the Serb's unblemished 10-0 record against the American.

