WATCH: Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena all smiles as she "just chills" while swimming on vacation

Novak Djokovic's wife has been enjoying herself during her recent vacation.

The World No. 2 is currently in the United States, where he will be competing at the 2023 Cincinnati Open. His recent arrival to the States is his first in two years because of him being unvaccinated.

The multiple Grand Slam winner's return to the United States was welcomed by quite a lot of fans, who filled up the seats during his practice sessions ahead of the tournament.

Jelena, who is currently vacationing, recently shared a video on social media. The 37-year-old Jelena was swimming with an unusual technique. She hilariously held her hair up in the air to avoid getting it wet.

"Just chillin," Jelena captioned her Instagram post.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner traveled across Montenegro ahead of his visit to the United States. He shared pictures of the scenic beauty of Kotor, Montenegro.

"No sky is as blue as above Montenegro," Novak Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

Novak Djokovic is a two-time Cincinnati Open winner

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Training Sessions

Novak Djokovic's last Cincinnati Open appearance was in 2020. In that edition, the Serb won his second Cincinnati Open title.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner made his Cincinnati debut in 2005. He reached his maiden final in 2008, where he lost the title to Andy Murray. Making his second consecutive final appearance in 2009, he defeated Rafael Nadal in the semifinal to set up a clash with Roger Federer. However, he once again lost in the final.

Djokovic reached his third final in 2011, where he once fell to Murray in the final after retiring midway through the match. The Serb lost to Federer in the 2012 final, continuing his streak of losing in the final. The Belgrade-born lost his fifth final in 2015, once again losing to Federer.

In 2018, the former World No. 1 finally won his maiden title. He defeated Federer, 6-4, 6-4, in the final to win the title. In 2020, he won his second title in three years. This time, the World No. 2 beat Milos Raonic in the summit clash.

Making his return to the tournament after two years, Djokovic received a bye in the first round of the campaign. In the second round, he will be up against either Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The Serbian great is also competing in the doubles category. He has partnered up with compatriot Nikola Cacic.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis