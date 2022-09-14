Watch: Novak Djokovic shows off his new invention - the 'Djoko Game' while practicing with Carlos Gomez-Herrera

Novak Djokovic recently showed off something he called the 'Djoko Game' while practicing with Spanish player Carlos Gomez-Herrera.

Djokovic uploaded a video of himself practicing with Gomez-Herrera on Instagram, with the caption reading:

"Djoko Game."

The 'Djoko Game' is one in which both players hit volleys, with the ball needing to bounce on one side of the court before getting to the other side. The two players were involved in a rally that lasted 12 shots before Gomez-Herrera finally hit the ball into the net.

Novak Djokovic to compete in the Tel Aviv Open

Novak Djokovic will play in the Tel Aviv Open

Novak Djokovic is set to compete in the Tel Aviv Open, which starts on September 26. The 35-year-old is on the entry list for the ATP 250 tournament as the top seed. Other notable names at the event include Diego Schwartzman, Marin Cilic and Karen Khachanov.

The Tel Aviv Open will mark Djokovic's first professional appearance since Wimbledon, where he beat the likes of Jannik Sinner and Cameron Norrie en route to the final before defeating Nick Kyrgios in four sets.

The Serb was unable to compete at the Canadian Open and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19. He could not participate in the US Open for the same reason and has therefore dropped to No. 7 in the ATP rankings.

Before the Tel Aviv Open, Djokovic will take part in the Laver Cup as part of Team Europe alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, among others.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has won 23 out of 28 matches so far this season. Apart from Wimbledon, he also won the Italian Open by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Novak Djokovic will be eager to do well during the remaining few months of the season to keep his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals alive. He is currently 15th in the race to Turin with 1,970 points, 730 behind eighth-placed Alexander Zverev.

