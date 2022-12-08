Watch: Novak Djokovic spotted training in Spain ahead of 2023 season

Novak Djokovic was recently spotted training in Marbella, Spain, in preparation for the 2023 season.

Having been granted a visa to enter Australia last month, Novak Djokovic will begin his 2023 season at the Adelaide International. He will next contend for his 10th Australian Open title and a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam, starting January 16 in Melbourne.

The Serbian, who is in his off-season, was seen doing the drills at an athletics stadium in Marbella, Spain.

Despite not being permitted to participate in many tournaments in 2022 as a result of his vaccine stance, the 21-time Grand Slam champion finished the year strong. He won five titles, including his seventh Wimbledon title and sixth ATP Finals title. He concluded the 2022 season ranked No. 5 in the world, having compiled a 42-7 win-loss record.

"I'm very hungry to prove that I'm still one of the best players in the world" - Novak Djokovic

During the Asics Tennis Summit held recently in Marbella, Novak Djokovic discussed how he concluded the season on a high note by winning the ATP Finals for the sixth time. The Serb added that he hopes to carry that energy into next season.

"That kind of performance could not come at a better moment for me, because I was looking really to get at that highest level and try to finish the season in style, and hopefully carry that momentum into the next season," said Novak Djokovic.

He also admitted that this year had been difficult for him and that it had taken some time for him to find a balance physically and mentally in order to perform well.

"That was a great way to finish the season. This season has been very challenging for me in many levels. The way I started was something I never experienced before. So it took me several months really to find a balance on the court mentally, physically, and emotionally, and to really be able to start playing tennis that I want to play," he stated.

The 35-year-old shared that he has been pleased with his performances over the last few months, particularly during the indoor season. He added that he is motivated to compete in the 2023 Australian Open.

"I wasn't having the full season, so it was kind of always going back and forth: warming up, preparing and then cooling down. I'm really glad that I was able to play the last several months of the year, to play them in a really high quality tennis style, especially the indoor season," he said.

"Motivation is fully present. I'm very hungry to prove that I'm still one of the best players in the world, that I can win big trophies. So see you in Australia," added Djokovic.

