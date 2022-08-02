Watch: Novak Djokovic takes a novel approach to training, pushes a car forward on his own

World No. 6. Novak Djokovic has not swung his racket since his triumph at Wimbledon in July. But that hasn't stopped him from trying out different ways to stay fit. A well-known Djokovic fan on Twitter shared a video of the Serb pushing a car on his own on the streets of Montenegro.

“A new kind of workout for @DjokerNole," they captioned the post.

The former World No. 1 can be seen playfully pushing the car forward as he is cheered on by a large crowd of people.

Djokovic won Wimbledon last month after beating Nick Kyrgios in the final in four sets. The mercurial Aussie took the opening set, but Djokovic held his nerve to win the next three.

The victory marked his seventh at the All England Club and 21st Major overall. He thus overtook Roger Federer in the Grand Slam race and stands just one behind Rafael Nadal at 22.

"TAKE ACTION: Tell Biden Administration to Let Novak Djokovic Play in US Open” - Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles title

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes that US President Joe Biden should tweak his administration's policy to allow Djokovic to play at the US Open. The 68-year-old believes that a player of Djokovic's stature should be allowed to play in one of the most anticipated tournaments of the year.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an environmental lawyer and has been a key member of the anti-vaccine movement in America. The nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy also shared a link to an online petition in favor of Djokovic's participation at Flushing Meadows.

The title of the petition reads, "Don't let bad policy stand between Novak Djokovic and US Open."

Djokovic has been consistent with his stance regarding the COVID-19 vaccination. Earlier this year, he was deported from Australia due to being unvaccinated and was unable to defend his Australian Open crown.

The US government has set forth a policy barring non-vaccinated travelers from entering the country. Along with a few politicians, the Serbia-America voting alliance has also thrown their support behind the 21-time Grand Slam winner.

Only time will tell if Djokovic will be granted permission to play at the 2022 US Open or not.

