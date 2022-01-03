Watch: Novak Djokovic thanks a junior tennis player after she wishes him luck for Australian Open 2022

Novak Djokovic's participation in the 2022 Australian Open has still not been confirmed, despite the tournament being just days away. Djokovic has made it clear he won't disclose his vaccination status, and it is uncertain whether Victoria (which has made vaccination mandatory for all foreigners entering the state) will grant him a medical exemption.

However, a recent video uploaded by a junior tennis player - Valerie Hafstrom - suggests that Novak Djokovic might play in the year's opening Slam after all.

Djokovic has been training in Marbella over the last few days, after having pulled out of the ATP Cup. The 20-time Slam champion met Valerie Hafstrom at the Puente Romano Tennis Club, where they were both presumably practicing at the same time.

Hafstrom posted a photo with Djokovic as well as a video where she can be seen wishing the Serb good luck for the 2022 Australian Open. Djokovic can then be heard expressing his gratitude to Hafstrom for her "kind" words.

"Good luck for the Australian Open," Valerie Hafstrom said to Novak Djokovic.

"Thank you very much, you're very kind," Djokovic responded.

Many of Novak Djokovic's fans are looking at this exchange as an indication that the 20-time Slam champion is confident of playing in the Australian Open. There is a good chance that Valerie Hafstrom knows about his participation (assuming they interacted outside of the video), which explains why she wished him luck in the first place.

Djokovic was also prompt in responding to Hafstrom, and didn't betray any emotion that would suggest he is planning to skip the 2022 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic has been training with the official Australian Open ball in Marbella

In a recent video uploaded to Twitter, Novak Djokovic was spotted training in Marbella with the official Australian Open balls. The surface on which Djokovic was playing also looked very similar to the Plexicushion surface used at the Melbourne Slam.

All these details suggest that Djokovic is eager to defend his crown Down Under. The 20-time Slam champion is clearly leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the Australian Open in conditions that best mirror the actual tournament play.

But it remains to be seen if Djokovic does eventually take to the court at Melbourne Park - especially since tournament director Craig Tiley recently revealed that very soon, it will be too late for the Serb to travel to Australia.

