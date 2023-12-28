Novak Djokovic has reached Australia before his much-anticipated debut at the 2024 United Cup. He will join the rest of the members of Team Serbia in Perth.

Djokovic reached Perth on 28 December, one day after he played World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match in Saudi Arabia at the Riyad Season Tennis Cup. Alcaraz beat the current World No. 1 in a close match that ended 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 .

The video of the Serb's arrival in Australia has been making rounds on social media. In the video, he can be seen talking to members of the media.

This is the first time the 24-time Grand Slam champion will be taking part in the United Cup. He will join Olga Danilovic, Hamad Medjedovic, Natalija Stevanovic, Nikola Cacic, and Dejana Radanovic as they being their campaign against China on 31 December 2023. Team Serbia will then play against the Czech Republic on 2 January 2024.

Novak Djokovic motivated as he eyes his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic pictured practicing for the 2024 United Cup

Novak Djokovic, who begins his title defense at the 2024 Australian Open, will be looking to improve on his tally of 10 Australian Open titles. In 2022, the Serb beat Greek challenger Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win at Melbourne Park.

During an interview with Eurosport, the 36-year-old revealed how much he loves playing at the Rod Laver Arena.

"I just love playing in the Australian Open and Rod Laver Arena – it's my favorite court," he said.

The World No. 1 said that he was hopeful of extending his streak at Melbourne Park.

"Hopefully, I can do as well as I did last year. Throughout my career, I've had a lot of success and hopefully that can keep going," he said.

The Serb also mentioned that winning the Grand Slam Down Under always boosts his confidence, and that his past wins at the event fuel him to keep performing at a high leve.

"The Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam, so each time you win additionally, you feel your confidence grows. Every year when I come back, I relive the memories from the previous years," he said.

Novak Djokovic will be very keen to win the 2024 Australian Open and go past Margret Court in the tally of most Grand Slams titles won by any player ever. The Serb is currently tied with the Australian legend at 24 Grand Slam titles each.

