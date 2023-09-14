WATCH: Novak Djokovic uses Davis Cup press conference to learn Spanish ahead of tie against Spain

Novak Djokovic has touched down in Valencia, Spain, to join Team Serbia in Group C action in the Davis Cup group stage matches this week from September 12–17.

On Tuesday, September 12, Serbia defeated Republic of Korea 3-0 and will now square off against Spain on Friday, September 15. Spain got off to a rocky start, falling to the Czech Republic with a score of 0-3.

In a press conference at the Davis Cup, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was seen honing his Spanish skills. Djokovic replied to a reporter's question in Spanish but stumbled when he didn't know how to say a particular word.

“What’s the word for ‘missing' in Spanish”, he asked in Spanish.

The Serb then took some time to note down his newly learned word on the notes app of his phone.

Novak Djokovic expressed his disappointment of not playing Carlos Alcaraz in the Davis Cup

US Open Tennis

Two-time Grand Slam winner and former world number one Carlos Alcaraz had announced that he will not be taking part in the Davis Cup. Tennis fans who awaited a monumental clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the Davis Cup were dismayed when the latter made this announcement on social media.

In his press conference Djokovic simultaneously lauded Carlos Alcaraz and expressed disappointment at not getting to play him in the Davis Cup.

“The truth is that I was hoping to play against Carlos here in Valencia. He is a player whom I respect a lot. Every time I have faced him they have been very tough matches, he is a person and an incredible player. First with Rafa, now with Alcaraz, Spain has a great tradition in tennis. But hey, I am from Serbia and these days I am going to do everything possible to win against Spain,” Djokovic told the reporters upon his arrival in Spain.

So far, Djokovic and Alcaraz have faced each other four times, with each player winning twice. The 20-year-old got the better of Djokovic in Madrid, Spain last year. The Serb then levelled the head-to-head record against the Spaniard in the semifinals of the 2018 French Open. This year at Wimbledon, Alcaraz and Djokovic met once again in the championship match, which Alcaraz won in dramatic fashion. Novak Djokovic won the Cincinnati Open later in the year, avenging his Wimbledon loss by defeating Alcaraz in the final.

