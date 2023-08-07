WATCH: Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena flaunt their dance moves in the rain at a concert in Montenegro ahead of Serb's US return

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena were recently spotted flaunting their dance moves in the rain at a musical concert in Montenegro.

Djokovic took a break from the tour ahead of his return to US soil. The Serb has been enjoying his vacation with his family in Montenegro after his bitter-sweet campaign at Wimbledon, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final. In the company of his wife, the former World No. 1 utilized his leisure time by letting his hair down at a concert by Serbian singer and songwriter Vlado Georgiev.

In a video posted on the internet, Djokovic and his wife can be seen showing off some dance moves in the rain.

Another video showed the 23-time Grand Slam Champion twirling his shirt as he grooved to the music from the VIP table.

Djokovic recently tried his hands at dancing alongside French street dancer Salif Gueye as well. In a video shared by the dancer on social media on August 1, the World No. 2 can be seen making an effort to learn Michael Jackson's famous side glide.

The duo shared a fun, laid-back moment and had a good laugh when the Serb struggled to get the moves down properly.

"Not only is he a Champion but also an Incredible human being thank you for your kindness and your fighting spirit @djokernole and also a good dancer aha. I'm proud to be in the same team as you and thanks to @lacoste for being able to make history," Gueye wrote on Instagram.

Novak Djokovic has been traveling across Balkan countries during his vacation. He relaxed with his wife and children on a yacht in Dubrovnik, Croatia, before flying to Montenegro.

Novak Djokovic to return to US after two years at Cincinnati Open

The Serb at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic will return to the US after a two-year break as he is set to feature at the 2023 Cincinnati Open, scheduled to commence on August 13. He will also play in the doubles competition, partnering compatriot Nikola Cacic.

Owing to his stance against COVID-19 vaccination, the Serb has been unable to compete in North American tournaments since the 2021 US Open. With relaxations on COVID-19 vaccine norms coming into effect earlier this year, the US is currently allowing unvaccinated travelers to enter the country.

The Cincinnati Masters also marks the Serb's return to the hardcourt after his semi-final exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships. He last played at the Wimbledon Championships, where he succumbed to a five-set defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

