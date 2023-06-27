Watch: Ons Jabeur spends time with Nicolas Jarry's adorable baby Juan

Former World No. 2 Ons Jabeur recently spent some time with Nicolas Jarry's adorable one-year-old baby boy, Juan.

Jabeur, 28, reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Roland Garros, her best result in the tournament's history. In 2022, the Tunisian reached two Grand Slam finals, the Wimbledon and the US Open, thus becoming the first Muslim and Arab player to ever reach a Grand Slam final.

Jarry, on the other hand, has had an eventful 2023 season. The Chilean won two titles, the Geneva Open and the Santiago Open. Jarry also defeated quite a few big names on the tour, including the likes of Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

A video that has been doing the rounds on social media shows Ons Jabeur feeding water to Jarry's son, Juan, as the child sits on the top of a table.

"Ons Jabeur with Nicolas Jarry’s Baby, So Cute, yesterday in London. Nico’s baby Juan turned one in March, 2023," the caption of the tweet read.

This year, Nicolas Jarry has won hearts by making appearances at his father's tennis matches. During the Santiago Open, which Jarry had won, the little one was in his father's arms during the post-match presentation.

When Jarry was asked to reflect on his win, Juan desperately tried to go near the microphone, to the extent that he even nearly put it in his mouth. A few days ago, Juan was again present in the stands during Jarry's match against Zverev at the Halle Open.

Ons Jabeur advances to the second round of Eastbourne International

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Four

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur won her first match of this season's grass-court campaign by defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 in just over an hour at the Rothesay International on Tuesday.

In her first grass-court tournament, the Tunisian lost to Jule Niemeier in the opening round of the tournament in Berlin. The two-time Grand Slam finalist hit four aces as she looked to regain her mojo ahead of the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

The 28-year-old will lock horns with Camila Giorgi in the second round of the tournament. If she wins, Jabeur will have a chance to clash with Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Last year, third seed Ons Jabeur lost the summit clash to Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon.

