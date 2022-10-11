Watch: Rafael Nadal's adorable gesture makes young fan's dream come true

Rafael Nadal is known for his humility and he proved it once again recently. The 22-time Grand Slam champion fulfilled the request of a young fan in an adorable moment at the Rafa Nadal Academy in his hometown of Manacor.

As the Spaniard walked into the facility for his practice session on Monday, a young fan, who seemed to be a student at the academy, approached him and innocently asked for a picture. The kid was not disappointed by his idol, who happily obliged.

He also went on to sign the kid's jersey before proceeding to practice himself. The young fan also got a photo with legendary tennis coach Toni Nadal.

Rafael Nadal was seen hitting the practice courts just days after becoming a father. While neither he nor his family members have confirmed the news, multiple reports emerging from Spain stated that the tennis great and his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, became parents this past weekend and have named their son Rafael Nadal Perello.

The Spaniard's urgency on the practice courts suggests that he is trying hard to be in the best shape for the final phase of the season, with two big tournaments coming up – the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals in Turin. He will aim to win his maiden titles at both those tournaments.

"He is an ordinary and impressive guy at the same time" - Eugene Lapierre on Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal's conduct off the court has impressed many people over the years and Eugene Lapierre, the former tournament director of the Canadian Open, recently shed light on the Spaniard's kindness.

Lapierre was at the helm of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Canada for over two decades and always had a positive experience with the tennis legend. He expressed how Nadal was always kind to everyone around him, calling him "ordinary and impressive at the same time."

"It's really impressive. He is careful with the volunteers, with everyone. He's the guy who could walk into a building, see people behind him, then wait to open the door for them and let them through. I found his candor very interesting. He is an ordinary and impressive guy at the same time," Lapierre said in a recent interview, according to TVA Sports.

Nadal is yet to officially confirm his participation in either the Paris Masters or the ATP Finals. He has a real shot at ending the year as World No. 1 but will need strong performances at both events to eclipse compatriot Carlos Alcaraz and clinch the top spot. He is currently 930 points behind Alcaraz with no points to defend for the rest of the season.

