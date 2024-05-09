WATCH: Rafael Nadal's baby son adorably showcases his soccer skills with a balloon after Spaniard's Italian Open 1R victory

Rafael Nadal's son Rafael Nadal Jr. was recently seen playing with a balloon and kicking it like a football after the Spaniard claimed his first-round win at the 2024 Italian Open against Zizou Bergs. He will now face Hubert Hurkacz in the second round. This would be their first encounter on the ATP Tour.

The Spaniard enjoyed the company of his family as he staged a comeback after four months on the sidelines. He had sustained an injury in the third round at the 2024 Brisbane International against Jordan Thompson.

His family, including sister Maribel, mother Ana Maria Parera, father Sebastian, wife Maria Francisca Perello and son Rafa Jr have been his constant support during his campaigns at the Barcelona Open, Madrid Open and now the Italian Open.

After the Spaniard's first-round victory in Rome, Rafa Jr.'s soccer skills were on display as he was seen kicking a balloon with Nadal watching him. The Spaniard is a big soccer fan and was spotted watching the Real Madrid vs Barcelona encounter on April 21.

Matteo Arnaldi, his girlfriend and coach also watched Rafa Jr.'s adorable antics.

Rafael Nadal on embracing fatherhood - "Everything surprises you"

The Spaniard at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards

Rafael Nadal recently shared details about his life as a new father. The Spaniard and his wife Maria Francisca Perello welcomed their first child, Rafa Jr., in October 2022. During the press conference ahead of The Netflix Slam, he said that every day was a learning experience for him and his wife as everything is new.

“Everything surprises you because everything is new, Especially the first kid you have, everything is 100 percent new for my wife and for me. So you learn everyday, and every day is unexpected,” he said in the press conference to E!

However, the Spaniard banked on his experience of spending time with his cousins when they were young.

“I have always been a kids guy. I always enjoyed spending time with the kids, I had plenty of smaller cousins than me so I had a lot of fun with them when they were babies,” he said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also said that he was grateful that the baby was in good health.

“I can say nothing negative. I am lucky that for the moment the baby is doing very well. We are happy,” he added.

Rafael Nadal has won a record 10 titles at the ongoing Italian Open.

