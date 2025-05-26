WATCH: Rafael Nadal's son and Carlos Alcaraz win hearts with adorable interaction at French Open

Rafael Nadal received a tribute at the start of this year’s French Open for his unforgettable legacy at Roland Garros. His family was with him, including his son Rafa Jr., wife Maria, sister Maribel, mother Ana, father Sebastien, and uncle Toni. An adorable moment occurred between Nadal’s son and Carlos Alcaraz as they high-fived each other.

Nadal has won 14 titles at Roland Garros in his 23-year career and has only lost four matches out of 116 played in Paris, a record that no one else possesses.

The Grand Slam authorities had decided earlier this year to give special tribute to Nadal for his unparalleled success in the French Open. Everything was kept a secret until the event began. They created an imprint of his footprint on Court Philippe Chatrier. They even presented him with a memento of all his titles in the form of a trophy. All the spectators wore orange jerseys emblazoned with ‘Merci Rafa.’

Along with Rafa’s family members, three of his greatest competitors were also there to pay tribute to his legacy: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. Nadal delivered a heartfelt speech that brought tears to everyone’s eyes, and he broke down in tears while delivering it.

Carlos Alcaraz was also at the ceremony. In the waiting room, Rafa Jr. was spotted high-fiving the Spaniard, which melted the hearts of the viewers.

Junior was also spotted playing with Nadal’s ‘old pals,’ Federer, Djokovic and Murray.

Rafael Nadal’s son hanging out with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray

Rafael Nadal at his tribute ceremony at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

The ‘Big 4’ were reunited once more to bid a proper farewell to Rafael Nadal. When Rafa retired at the Malaga Davis Cup in 2024, Djokovic and Murray had intended to attend his farewell but were unable to make it, and the same applies to Federer.

These four players last joined forces at the 2022 Laver Cup, which marked Federer’s final tournament. The trio chose to be at the event to pay tribute to his remarkable journey and celebrate their friendship.

In the changing room, Nadal was surrounded by his son and the members of the ‘Big 4’. Rafa Jr. was seen playing with all of them, shaking hands and giving high-fives all around.

The reunion of these tennis icons evoked nostalgia among fans worldwide. Additionally, the endearing moments with Rafa Jr. and the tennis players melted viewers' hearts.

This was the fitting farewell that the legend of the sport deserved, a farewell he did not receive in Malaga.

