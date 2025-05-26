Rafael Nadal reveals inside details of his conversation with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray during emotional French Open tribute

Rafael Nadal has shed light on the details of his conversation with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray during his tribute at the French Open. The Spaniard was honored in an emotional ceremony at the claycourt Major, with his biggest rivals joining him on the court.

Nadal was very touched by Federer, Djokovic and Murray taking the time to attend the ceremony, as he dedicated some heartwarming words to his rivals. The 22-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged their legendary rivalries but took pride in how they had remained cordial and respectful through the years.

"I think we built amazing rivalries, but at the same time in a good way. We showed the world that we can fight as hard as possible, but being good colleagues and respect each other very well. And for me, it means a lot that you are all here," he said.

The 'Big 4' then took a moment for themselves as they engaged in conversation on the court, which brought a smile to Rafael Nadal's face after he was reduced to tears during the ceremony.

Speaking to the press afterwards, Nadal disclosed that his conversation with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray revolved around their families and lives. The former World No. 1 also shared an amusing anecdote about Murray, recalling that the Brit had checked on him after Arsenal defeated his favorite team, Real Madrid, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League this season.

"Well, asking about life, families. You know, my good friend Andy that we were not in touch for a while, the day that Arsenal beat Real Madrid, when the match just finished, after one second, he text me a message, telling me... I gonna read, because it's quite good (laughter). I feel that it's quite interesting. 'Hey, Rafa, haven't spoken to you in a while. Just checking in to make sure you are okay," he said.

Although he was initially delighted by the seemingly thoughtful message, the 38-year-old admitted that he quickly realized that Murray was just displaying his trademark British sense of humor.

"So honestly, [it] takes me like five seconds to realise what I was reading, because at the beginning, I said, 'Okay, he's such a nice guy. He's asking about how I'm doing, family.' After five seconds, I said, 'This British sense of humour.' By the way, I didn't text him back when PSG beat Arsenal," he added.

Rafael Nadal also opened up about Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray being a "very important" part of his tennis journey because they constantly pushed him to improve.

Rafael Nadal introduces his son to Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in adorable moment

The Spaniard with his son - Source: Getty

While bidding farewell to the passionate crowd at Court Philippe-Chatrier, Rafael Nadal brought his son on the court to join him in waving to the spectators. After leaving the court, they reunited with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion introduced his son to his rivals in a heartwarming moment, with the two-year-old adorably high-fiving Federer, Djokovic and Murray.

Rafael Nadal's ceremony was filled with many such emotional moments, involving his pregnant wife Maria, sister Maribel and his parents.

