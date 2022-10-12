WATCH: Rafael Nadal trains with his academy's player Coleman Wong

Rafael Nadal is not letting up on his training as the Spaniard hit the courts of his academy anew in another video clip on social media.

A couple of days after a video of him practicing at the Rafa Nadal Academy surfaced on Twitter, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was hard at work anew, this time sharing the court with 18-year-old Coleman Wong. Nadal could be seen trading groundstrokes with Wong, a player at his academy.

Wong posted videos and photos of his training session with his "idol" on his Instagram account. He also posted a picture of himself and Nadal's coach, former World No. 1 Carlos Moya.

"Very grateful and honoured to have trained with my idol @rafaelnadal (Rafael Nadal). The man who made me start playing tennis!!! Thank you for arranging the hit!! @rafanadalacademy," posted Wong on Instagram.

Aside from being all business in training, Nadal, who recently became a father, also had time to share a snap with a young fan in an adorable video shared two days ago on social media.

Tickets on sale for Rafael Nadal's exhibition match vs Casper Ruud in Argentina

Rafael Nadal (left) speaks to teammate Casper Ruud (right) from the sidelines during the latter's match for Europe in the Laver Cup.

Rafael Nadal kicks off his South America exhibition tour with Casper Ruud in Buenos Aires on November 23.

Fans could already get a hold of tickets as Nadal announced their availability on his Instagram account.

"Hello to all my fans in Argentina! Next November 23 match at Arena Parque Roca against @casperruud and today tickets are on sale at www.nadalenargentina.com," posted Rafael Nadal.

Earlier this month, Ruud posted a video of him conversing in Spanish with Nadal as they promoted the exhibition tour.

"Very excited to join @rafaelnadal on his exhibition tour through South America in November, starting in Buenos Aires on November 23rd! #revancha" posted the Norwegian Ruud on his Instagram account.

In another recent video, Ruud, who reached a career-high No. 2 ranking a month ago but has since slipped to the third spot, spoke in Nadal's native tongue to invite fans to the Buenos Aires match.

Nadal and Ruud squared off for the first time at Roland Garros last June, with the Spaniard emerging as the winner on his 'home' turf for a record-extending 14th time.

Ruud suffered a resounding 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 beating from the undisputed king of the Parisian clay, and he will eye a revenge of sorts against Nadal in Argentina.

The 23-year-old Ruud formerly trained at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

