WATCH: Roger Federer plays table tennis, paints, rides a bicycle, and more as '24 Hours with Roger' series expands with Shanghai addition

Roger Federer recently released a promo for the next installment of Uniqlo's '24 Hours with Roger' campaign.

The Swiss has been touring various cities around the globe since March 2023 as part of the '24 Hours with Roger' series under his commercial commitment to Japanese apparel giant, Uniqlo.

To begin with, Federer spent a day in Tokyo, Japan, which was covered in six different episodes. A few months later in July, he was recorded across four episodes exploring New York. Furthermore, he shot four more episodes taking in the sites in London in September.

Federer has revealed that his next stop is Shanghai, China. In the new trailer, he can be seen trying his hand at calligraphy as he paints with a humongous brush. Also, he's captured playing table tennis with a young girl, savoring a traditional dish, riding a bike through the streets, and playing Jianzi.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion elaborated on his emotions in the video:

"Landing here in a city of nearly 30 million people, I’m always struck by the feeling that I’m part of a much larger human story. And I’m reminded when I travel that my story is not just about the tour. It’s about all of us. And sharing with the people here and what makes life good," he said.

"Like the practice of an art that connects language to culture. Inspiring our kids to be their best selves, how our dishes can connect us back to our traditions, and the thrill of riding alongside the next generation of champions. Join me as I travel the world, 24 hours at a time. Next stop, Shanghai," he added.

Watch the video here:

"Wish Roger Federer continued to play for a lot longer, but it was an honor to share the court with him a couple of times" - Hubert Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz (L) and Roger Federer embrace each other.

Poland's tennis star Hubert Hurkacz wished Roger Federer played tennis professionally for longer than he did.

Federer called it a day in September 2022. Notably, he played his last singles match on court with Hurkacz at Wimbledon in 2021. Hukacz won the match 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0.

During a recent interview with Khaleej Times, Hurkcaz stated he hoped to see Rodger Federer compete more.

"I wish Roger continued to play for a lot longer, but it was an honor to share the court with him a couple of times. And it was an honor to experience his tennis and his game," he said.

Hukacz is currently in Dubai competing at the city's ATP 500 event. He has already made it to the quarterfinals and is scheduled to clash with Ugo Humbert.

