WATCH: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, John McEnroe and other legends brought to Wimbledon by comedian Josh Berry's incredible imitations

Comedian Josh Berry brought Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, John McEnroe, and other tennis legends to Wimbledon through his remarkable mimicry and imitations. His uncanny ability to capture the essence of these iconic figures added an extraordinary flavor to the tournament.

Nadal is currently sidelined as he is recovering from an injury. The Spaniard's last appearance on the tour was at the 2023 Australian Open, where he suffered a defeat in the second round against Mackenzie McDonald. Unfortunately, the injury has prevented him from participating in both the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships.

During a press conference held at his academy in Mallorca, Rafael Nadal revealed that the upcoming 2024 season would mark his final year on the tour.

Roger Federer was recently honored on Centre Court during the ongoing Wimbledon Championships. This celebration served as a tribute to his remarkable tennis career. The former World No. 1 graced the revered court to a resounding chorus of applause and cheers and he joined esteemed guests such as the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and his wife, Mirka in the Royal Box.

However, fans were spared from missing out on witnessing these tennis legends, thanks to comedian Josh Berry, renowned for his impeccable imitations. To the delight of tennis fans, Wimbledon's official social media pages shared a video featuring Berry. He flawlessly mimicked the speaking styles and mannerisms of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, John McEnroe, and Nick Kyrgios.

A glimpse into Roger Federer's exceptional performances at Wimbledon

Roger Federer's reign at the Wimbledon Championships commenced in 2003 when he defeated Mark Philippoussis in the final, thus securing his first Grand Slam title. He further solidified his dominance by successfully defending his championship in 2004 and 2005, triumphing over Andy Roddick in both finals.

In 2006 and 2007, the Swiss triumphed over Rafael Nadal in consecutive finals. He came astonishingly close to clinching a sixth consecutive title but unfortunately lost the 2008 final to the Spaniard. It is often regarded as one of the greatest ever played.

Undeterred, Federer made a strong comeback in the 2009 final, defeating Andy Roddick once again to claim the championship title for the sixth time. This victory not only added another accolade to his name but also enabled him to surpass Pete Sampras' record of 14 Major championships.

In 2012, Roger Federer won the seventh title at SW19, emerging victorious against the home favorite, Andy Murray.

In 2017, the 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated Marin Cilic, thus securing his eighth and final Wimbledon title. This victory propelled him beyond the previous record held by William Renshaw and Pete Sampras, both of whom had claimed seven titles at the prestigious grasscourt Major.

