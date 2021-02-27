Watch: Roger Federer's lavish new 16,000 square meter home under construction

Sometime in 2018, Roger Federer had purchased a 16,000 square meter plot of land on the shores of Lake Zurich. Federer's aim was to build a lavish house for himself and his family there, and that mission is well on its way to a satisfactory completion.

The plot of land is situated in the Rapperswil-Jona region, a 10-minute drive from Federer's other Swiss residence in the Wollerau district. The construction of Federer's Rapperswil home began in 2019, before a delay in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dave Seminara - author of a newly-published book on Roger Federer - has now uploaded a video on Instagram, showing the 20-time Major champion's under-construction house.

The video was filmed in October 2019, when Seminara was on one of his trips to Switzerland.

The construction has since progressed considerably, but it is still some way from being completed. Right now it is unclear when Roger Federer and his family will be able to move into their new abode.

In the video, Dave Seminara can be heard speculating about the valuation of this land, which he believes is around the $40 million mark. Seminara also noted how the area boasts of several picturesque views, with Lake Zurich at the front and a mountain range at the back.

Federer's Rapperswil property extends a fair bit down the road, as shown in the video, with a couple of barns lying in the path. Seminara wondered aloud what Federer might do with the barns, joking that the 39-year-old might convert them into his trophy-storage rooms.

One of Roger Federer's neighbors in Rapperswil will be fellow Laver Cup investor Jorge Paulo Lemann

(From L-R) Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley, Tennis Australia President Steve Healy, Rod Laver, USTA President Katrina Adams, Jorge Paulo Lemann, and TEAM8 CEO Tony Godsick

Jorge Paulo Lemann is one of the world's wealthiest people, with a current net worth of $17.2 billion. A Swiss-Brazilian citizen who was also a professional tennis player back in the day, Lemann lives a stone's throw away from Federer's new home in Rapperswil.

Lemann represented Brazil and Switzerland in the Davis Cup, and also took part in the 1962 edition of Wimbledon.

Most importantly though, Lemann is a co-investor in the Laver Cup, along with Roger Federer's management agency Team 8 and Tennis Australia. Lemann also has close ties with Federer himself, who often practices in the former's private tennis court.

Lemann has a grasscourt at his Rapperswil residence, similar to the one in Wimbledon, which Roger Federer uses to train for his favorite Slam.