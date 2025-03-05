WATCH: Serena Williams breaks into her "happy dance" while wearing a bathrobe in her kitchen

Serena Williams recently broke into a jig to promote a renowned Japanese brand specializing in instant noodles, cup noodles, and stir-fried noodle dish Yakisoba. Williams also laid bare her enduring love for the brand's noodles.

On Tuesday, March 4, former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Grand Slam champion Serena Williams took to Instagram and posted a 'paid partnership' video. In the video, Williams is seen enjoying a bowl of Maruchan noodles while performing a wide array of dance steps in the kitchen wearing a white bathrobe over a green-and-white striped shirt. The 43-year-old captioned the post:

"I’ve been enjoying these noodles for as long as I can remember! I’ve loved these since I was a kid, and I still can’t get enough of them. This is my happy dance! 🍜 @maruchan_inc IYKYK #maruchanpartner"

Watch the video below:

Maruchan was founded in March 1953 and entered the US market in 1972. Since then, the brand, owned by parent companies Toyo Suisan (Japan) and Maruchan Inc. (US), has established itself as a ramen giant. Its products also happen to be popular in Mexico.

Serena Williams' collaboration with Maruchan marks another significant step in the tennis legend growing her portfolio as a successful businesswoman. Recently, Williams also joined the ownership group of a WNBA franchise.

Serena Williams added to sports ownership portfolio by becoming co-owner of WNBA franchise Toronto Tempo

Serena Williams at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones (Source: Getty)

WNBA expansion franchise Toronto Tempo recently announced the addition of Serena Williams to its ownership group alongside Larry Tanenbaum. The latter serves as the chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures and also owns AS Saint-Etienne, a team that plays in the premier division of the French soccer league, Ligue 1.

The franchise is set to start competing in the WNBA in the 2026 season and will be the first WNBA team from Canada. From 2026, the number of participating teams in the WNBA will expand to 15 from the current 13, with Portland Thorns being the other expansion franchise that will join proceedings.

The former WTA No. 1 announced the development by saying:

"I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo. This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes – I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy."

Williams later revealed her excitement at joining the Toronto Tempo ownership group with a two-word reaction.

The 23-time singles Major winner is already a co-owner of NWSL franchise Angel City FC alongside husband Alexis Ohanian and other high-profile public figures. She also has a stake in Los Angeles Golf Club, a franchise competing in the Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy-led TGL.

