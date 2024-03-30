WATCH: Serena Williams cheers friend Grigor Dimitrov on during Bulgarian's Miami Open SF against Alexander Zverev

Serena Williams was seen enjoying herself during the semifinal showdown between Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Miami Open on March 29.

Dimitrov and Zverev are currently locked in a tight battle, with the score standing at 6-4, 6-7(4) at the time of writing this article. The Bulgarian comfortably won the first set, but the German fought back strongly in the next to keep his title-winning hopes alive.

When Dimitrov won the first set, his long-time friend Williams was caught on camera, throwing her hands in the air with excitement. She was also shouting and cheering for the 32-year-old.

Serena Williams also attended the other semifinal match between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev.

The American holds a special status in Miami, being the only player, male or female, to have won the title a whopping eight times. Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic are following closely behind, both tied at six.

The 23-time Major champion first lifted the trophy in 2002, defeating Jennifer Capriati in the final, and successfully defended her title the next two years. Her other wins came in 2007, 2008, 2013, 2014, and 2015.

The winner of the match between Grigor Dimitrov & Alexander Zverev will face Jannik Sinner in Miami Open final

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner faced Daniil Medvedev in the first semifinal of the men's singles event at the 2024 Miami Open, a rematch of their Australian Open final earlier in January.

The Italian dominated the Russian, securing a 6-1, 6-2 victory in just one hour. With this win, he is now one step closer to winning his third title in 2024. If he is successful, it will propel him to a career-high ranking of World No. 2.

Sinner has reached the final in Miami twice before: in 2021 and 2023, losing to Hubert Hurkacz and Medvedev, respectively. He is now aiming for his maiden title in The Magic City and his second Masters 1000 title overall, with his first coming at the Canadian Open last year.

Jannik Sinner holds a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Grigor Dimitrov. The Bulgarian secured victory in their first encounter at the fourth round of the Rome Masters in 2020. However, the Italian bounced back stronger, winning their subsequent meetings in Miami and Beijing last year.

Meanwhile, Sinner trails Alexander Zverev by 1-4. The 22-year-old won their first meeting in 2020 at the fourth round of the French Open, while the German came out on top in their next four encounters (2020 Cologne 2, 2021 US Open, 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters, and 2023 US Open).

