WATCH: Serena Williams can't contain her delight while being serenaded by Jon Batiste at Met Gala

Serena Williams was all smiles at the Met Gala as Grammy-winning American musician Jon Batiste serenaded her in a heartwarming way that became the evening’s most memorable moment. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, stole the limelight as she looked gorgeous in her shiny Moncler gown.

Williams, the former World No. 1 and arguably the greatest women’s tennis player of all-time, donned a stunning off-shoulder Moncler gown with a quilted wrap. The theme for the 2025 Met Gala was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and the gala was co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky and Colman Domingo.

Interestingly, Williams has also co-chaired the event twice; first in 2019 and then in 2023. There was a lot of hype surrounding her outfit, especially after her designer, Edward Enninful, the Ghanaian-British fashion mogul, claimed that she would be the “best dressed” at the gala.

Williams had a great time at the event, and one of the most memorable moments was the legendary musician Jon Baptiste serenading her by playing the saxophone when she entered the gala.

You can watch the video here:

Serena was joined by her sister Venus Williams at the 2025 Met Gala, and the latter wore a gorgeous green outfit. Venus' outfit was made in collaboration with the current creative director of Lacoste, Pelagia Kolotouros.

Even Serena Williams’ pre-event outfit attracted plenty of praise, including a three-word reaction from 11-time Olympic medallist Simone Biles. The legendary American gymnast praised Williams' exquisite white dress the evening before the 2025 Met Gala.

Jessica Alba and Caroline Wozniacki gush over Serena Williams’ Met Gala 2025 dress

Serena Williams at the 2025 Met Gala. Source: Getty

Serena Williams’ dress saw her win praise from fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and decorated American actress Jessica Alba. Williams posted the details of her outfit on her Instagram page, and both Wozniacki and Alba dropped comments praising her dress.

Wozniacki, a former Australian Open champion, who shares a warm friendship with Williams, wrote:

"Beautiful!❤️❤️"

Alba, on the other hand, took the emoji route and commented:

"😍❤️🔥🔥🔥,"

Screengrab of Jessica Alba and Caroline Wozniacki's comments on Serena's post. Source: Instagram @serenawilliams

Serena Williams announced her retirement in 2022 and has since worked on multiple business ventures. She also makes it a point to spend quality time with her family: her daughters, Olympia and Adira and her husband Alex Ohanian.

The couple has invested in several women's sports leagues and supports the women athletes in all ways possible.

