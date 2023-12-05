Serena Williams engaged in hilarious banter with daughter Olympia, critiquing her recording skills as the six-year-old filmed her mother's latest social media advertisement.

Williams launched her active lifestyle recovery brand ‘Will Perform’ a year ago, partnering with entrepreneur Eric Ryan. The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently shared a video promoting one of the brand’s products, a nightly muscle recovery lotion called ‘Will Rest.’ She delegated the filming, directing and producing duties to her six-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian.

“Just keep recording no matter what. Are you recording?” Serena Williams was heard saying in the released video on Instagram.

“Yes!” Olympia responded.

The video also showcased the six-year-old’s comedy of errors as she tripped during filming. She was unable to keep the camera still as well.

“Oh! You seem like the same cameraman that I just got rid of. Are you the same cameraman that I got rid of?” Williams hilariously questioned, critiquing Olympia’s camera skills.

In the clip, the former World No. 1 also asked Olympia to make her own assessment of her filming skills.

“Are you exhausted? Are you doing a good job at recording?” she questioned.

Williams ultimately concluded that her six-year-old was not fit for the job and hilariously expressed her intention to hire a new cameraman.

“You know what, I need a cameraman,” Williams hilariously said.

Serena Williams on her initial reservations about her second child: "I don't know if I can like anyone as much as I love Olympia"

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis and daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open

A few months after giving birth to her first daughter Olympia in September 2017, Serena Williams married Reddit co-founder and her longtime partner, Alexis Ohanian.

In May 2023, the pair announced that they were expecting their second child. Their second daughter, Adira River, was born in August this year.

In a recent interview during the CFDA Awards held last month, Serena Williams made an honest admission about becoming a mother for the second time. The American said that she feared she wouldn’t be able to love anyone as much as she does Olympia.

“I was worried. I was like, 'okay, I don't know if I can like anyone as much as I love Olympia,'" Williams candidly revealed.

She, however, noted that everything turned out well.

"I was really nervous about that. But I feel like it all worked out," she added.

Speaking about how her six-year-old is navigating being a big sister, the 42-year-old shared that Olympia “loves it.”

"She's navigating it. She loves it. Adira is like a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her her little sis," she added.

