WATCH: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia take up fun cooking experiment with new pancake techniques

Serena Williams' husband and leading entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia took part in a fun weekend activity, experimenting with a new pancake-making technique. Ohanian was excited to be spending some quality time with his five-year-old daughter and teaching her the new cooking method.

Olympia also showed off her artistic side as she made pancakes of different shapes and sizes on the griddle. Ohanian took to social media to give fans a glimpse of the father-daughter duo's fun day in the kitchen and also shared his experimental pancake technique.

"Got a non-stick pancake griddle and some squeeze bottles with super small tips for extra precision. I gotta work on the batter (should be thicker since I'm now doing this on a cold griddle and I don't want it to run) but we're in for a fun Sunday. Today was Experimental Pancake day - an unexpected bonus to doing it this way is Olympia Ohanian can easily draw with me because the griddle is off," Alexis Ohanian wrote on Instagram.

Last week, Ohanian and Olympia embarked on another pancake-making expedition that did not go down quite as well. However, the Reddit co-founder used the opportunity to teach his daughter that every mistake is a learning experience.

"I tried to copy the dude I saw making pancakes with the griddle cold first and it was a bit of a disaster to flip - cuz Lay Lay stuck. I think I need one of those nonstick electric griddles to pull this off. Like I told Olympia, every mistake is just another chance to learn!" Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams says she will talk to daughter Olympia about why their family was forced to migrate to America

Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia recently took part in a Q&A session, where Williams was to flip cards and answer questions written on the card. One of those questions read, "How and why did your family immigrate to America?" While Williams was not ready for that question, she was quick to recognize that it was time to have a conversation with Olympia about her family's immigration.

"Okay, it wasn't really by choice per se, but guess it's time to have this conversation. Olympia, let's talk," Serena Williams said on the same.

Williams was recently nominated for the WTA Comeback Player of the Year award for the 2022 season, in what turned out to be her final season as a pro tennis player. She returned to the tour at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships after a year-long break and eventually called time on her career at the US Open.

