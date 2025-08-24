WATCH: Serena Williams reveals why she agreed to Maria Sharapova's request as she makes surprise move at ex-rival's Hall of Fame induction ceremony

  • home icon
By Urvi Mehra
Modified Aug 24, 2025 01:04 GMT
Serena Williams (L) and Maria Sharapova (R) (Image Source: Getty)
In a surprising move, Serena Williams showed up to introduce Maria Sharapova at her induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Although the duo had established a fierce rivalry in their playing days, Williams shared a touching perspective on their competition during her address.

Williams and Sharapova's storied rivalry ended with the 23-time Grand Slam champion taking a 20-2 lead in their head-to-head record despite Sharapova beating the American in the 2004 Wimbledon final when she was just 17 years old. However, their battles weren't just confined to the tennis court, as they often took jabs at each other during media appearances.

Despite their tense history, the duo have become friends in recent years, often reuniting at fashion shows and other lavish events when they get the chance. As such, Serena Williams jumped at the opportunity to introduce Maria Sharapova at her induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, making a surprise appearance at the ceremony.

After walking out to raucous applause, Williams acknowledged how unexpected her presence at the event was and said she wouldn't have imagined being in that position a few years ago. However, the former World No. 1 disclosed that she had been eager to accept Sharapova's request because of their shared history.

"Surprise! I know I'm probably the last person you would be expecting to see here tonight. Honestly, a few years ago, I probably would have said the same thing. A few months ago, Maria texted me that she needed to talk and so I thought,' What's going down? What do I need to do?' But when I called her, she asked if I would introduce her into the Hall of Fame. Before she could even finish her question, I said yes—loud, immediately, with my whole chest. Because, of course, it's Maria," Serena Williams said.
Serena Williams also shared her perspective on their contentious rivalry, asserting that while they appeared to be on opposite sides, they were really working towards a common goal which was to be the best tennis player on tour.

"Maria and I were once the fiercest of rivals, we had our differences. To the world, we looked miles and miles apart but the truth is we weren't. We wanted the exact same thing at the exact same time. To be the very best in our sport, only one could walk away with the trophy and what's really wrong with wanting to be the best? Nothing. In fact, it's what drove us. That's what made our rivalry so electric and so fun," she added.
Maria Sharapova appeared touched by Serena Williams' endearing words, as she was seen smiling widely while sitting beside her fiancé Alexander Gilkes. The duo later shared a warm hug when the Russian took the stage for her acceptance speech at the event.

