WATCH: Shirtless Ben Shelton impresses girlfriend Trinity Rodman with his soccer skills at Mallorca Championships 2025

Ben Shelton put up his soccer skills on show while shirtless with his NWSL star girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, by his side in Mallorca. The American tennis star is the top seed at the ATP 250 grass event in Spain ahead of Wimbledon.

Shelton and Rodman are one of the high-profile cross-sports couples in America. They have publicly been together for close to three months, and recently, Rodman has regularly been seen on tour supporting her boyfriend.

Currently, the World No. 10 is set to participate in the Mallorca Championships presented by Ecotrans Group. He will be the top seed and has earned a bye in the first round.

In a recent video released by the official Instagram account of the event, Shelton is spotted showing off his physique shirtless while doing 'keepie uppies,' which refers to the juggling of a soccer ball. The American does a decent job with Rodman, who is a forward for the Washington Spirit in the NWSL, by his side.

Shelton and Rodman had fans on their feet since early March as they shared TikTok videos with cryptic messages. However, soon after, Shelton 'hard-launched' their relationship with an image on Instagram. Several tennis stars commented on the post and showed excitement for the newly public sports power couple.

"I didn’t think it would be a break the internet type of thing" - Ben Shelton on making his relationship with Trinity Rodman public

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman watches him play at the BMW Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman, daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, have been seen regularly together in recent months. They have shared affectionate moments both online and in public. The 22-year-old tennis star opened up about their relationship in an interview with Us Weekly in April.

"I was sure some people would talk about it, but I didn’t think it would be a break the internet type of thing," Ben Shelton told Us. "But I’ve always been like, ‘OK, if I have a serious girlfriend then posting about it on Instagram isn’t that crazy."

He also spoke about the challenges of balancing a high-profile relationship with the demands of a global tennis career.

"You gotta make sacrifices sometimes," Shelton noted. "It’s just the life that we live. The lives that we live right now and for the foreseeable future. I think that you have to have two selfless people in a situation like this, and I think we have that."

Shelton will next feature at the Mallorca Championships in Spain. As the top seed, he has received a bye in the first round and will take on compatriot Learner Tien in the second.

