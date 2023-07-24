WATCH: Stan Wawrinka sprays ball kids with champagne to celebrate Gstaad doubles title

Stan Wawrinka recently earned a doubles title after a decade and in celebration, the Swiss pro spayed the local ball kids with champagne.

Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Stricker captured home glory at the 2023 Swiss Open in Gstaad, as they upset Marcelo Demoliner and Matwe Middelkoop in the title clash on Sunday, July 23. The duo rattled through the challenge of the top seeds in merely one hour and 24 minutes, wrapping their meet with a final scoreline that read 7-6(8), 6-2.

This was Wawrinka's first doubles title after he won the 2013 Chennai Open alongside Benoit Paire. However, before entering the ATP 250 event in Gstaad, Wawrinka and Stricker paired for a tour-level battle, resulting in a Davis Cup loss earlier this season.

After claiming the doubles title, the 3-time Grand Slam singles champion decided to celebrate his victory in the most joyous way possible and showered the local ball kids with champagne.

The 38-year-old was seen popping open a champagne bottle and spritzing the ball kids with the celebratory drink.

"Stan Wawrinka celebrated his doubles title win at home in Switzerland by spraying the ball kids with champagne. Moments like this are part of what makes Stan such a legend," The Tennis Letter tweeted.

Before his Gstaad appearance, Wawrinka participated in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he battled Novak Djokovic in the third round and lost 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(5).

"Right now you just take Novak Djokovic and that's enough": Stan Wawrinka on the best tennis player

Stan Wawrinka believes Novak Djokovic is the best tennis player

After emerging victorious over Emil Ruusuvuori in the opening round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Stan Wawrinka opened up about his views on the best tennis player.

In a post-match press conference, the Swiss stated that Novak Djokovic was the best version of a tennis player in the sport's history.

When Wawrinka was asked to choose between Rafael Nadal on clay, Djokovic in Australia, or Roger Federer in 2006, the 38-year-old said:

"Right now, you just take Djokovic and that's enough. You have the best player right now," he said.

He also illustrated that any player possessing the combined skills of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic would be the "best-ever player" in history.

"I need to think a bit, but of course if you take those three players and you mix a bit together, you have the best-ever player to ever play this game," he added.